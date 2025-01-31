SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY/NEGLIGENT OPERATION

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25B300246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/21/25 @ 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Mile Marker 17, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Driving While Criminally Suspended

ACCUSED: Christopher Ferraro

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/21/25 at approximately 2020 hours, Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a red Nissan Rogue after said vehicle followed a marked VSP cruiser at a dangerously close distance while traveling south on US RT 7 in the area of the Bennington/Shaftsbury Town Lines. When the Trooper prepared to initiate a vehicle stop on the Nissan by pulling to the side of the road, the vehicle continued by the VSP cruiser without slowing down and giving very little room between vehicles as it passed by.

When the Trooper attempted to initiate a vehicle stop on the Nissan, the vehicle sped up and eluded the Trooper. A pursuit was not initiated by the Trooper and all emergency lights and sirens were deactivated when it became apparent the vehicle was not stopping. Even after this de-escalation the vehicle continued south on US RT 7 at extremely high speeds, over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle was observed by the Trooper heading west on VT RT 279, into the State of New York. A Be On Lookout (BOL) was forwarded to the New York State Police and Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department for the vehicle due to the negligent manner in which it was being operated.

New York State Authorities located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit after the operator allegedly nearly ran a Rensselaer County Sheriff's Deputy off the road. The operator was apprehended after a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Petersburg. The operator, now identified as Christopher Ferraro, allegedly fought and struggled against arrest by New York Authorities after the crash. Ferraro was taken into custody and later processed for suspicion of DUI, in addition to several other charges by New York Authorities.

Ferraro was issued several tickets for the motor vehicle violations committed in the State of Vermont and was also issued a criminal Citation to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - N/A LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

