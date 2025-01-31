Fighting Recidivism: District Attorneys Endorse Governor Hochul’s Plan to Streamline Discovery Laws to Protect Victims, Hold Perpetrators Accountable and Safeguard the Right to a Fair and Speedy Trial

Taking effect in 2020, New York’s discovery reform introduced essential changes to enhance fairness in criminal cases, but led to unintended consequences. Currently, if a prosecutor’s discovery compliance is later challenged successfully, the time between certification and challenge is retroactively counted against the prosecution, often resulting in dismissals unrelated to the merits of the case or the legality of the investigation.

This loophole inadvertently incentivizes delaying discovery challenges, in order to have cases easily thrown out on technicalities. To address this, Governor Hochul proposes changes to eliminate the incentive to delay discovery challenges and to ensure that a discovery error is addressed in a manner proportional to the discovery error itself rather than as a technical mechanism to have an entire case dismissed.

These changes will promote timely review that will improve case processing times, reduce delays that keep individuals incarcerated pre-trial, and prevent dismissals based on technicalities that can prohibit justice to victims and the people of the State of New York.