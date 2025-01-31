UAV Corp. Retains Legal Counsel to Address Legacy Debt from HTTI Era

500 Million Authorized Shares Confirmed – UAV Corp. Delivers on Strategic Commitments

WEWAHITCHKA and PORT ST JOE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is taking decisive steps to fortify its financial standing and continue its mission of delivering long-term value to its shareholders. The company has retained legal counsel to address legacy debt originating from the HTTI era. This action underscores UAV Corp.’s ongoing commitment to financial transparency, shareholder protection, and prudent corporate governance.

Delivering on Promises: Share Structure Reduced to 500 Million

As part of UAV Corp.'s ongoing efforts to create a more transparent and sustainable corporate structure, the company has successfully reduced its authorized share count from 2 billion to 500 million. This important milestone, now officially reflected on OTC Markets, represents a significant achievement for the company. It highlights UAV Corp.'s unwavering focus on ensuring a streamlined capital structure that is aligned with the best interests of its shareholders.

"Reducing the authorized share count to 500 million is not just a technical move; it's a reflection of our commitment to building a solid, sustainable foundation for growth," Lawson continued. "Our focus is on increasing shareholder value, and this strategic move will contribute to that goal by minimizing unnecessary dilution and maintaining a clear path forward for future initiatives."

In line with its commitment to transparency, UAV Corp. is also working closely with its Transfer Agent to provide regular updates on its share count. This initiative will ensure that shareholders receive the most accurate and timely information, reinforcing the company’s dedication to full transparency and open communication.

A Forward-Looking Strategy: Flight Tests and Expansion

In addition to resolving legacy financial issues, UAV Corp. remains firmly focused on its strategic growth initiatives. The company is preparing for its highly anticipated flight tests in Gulf County, Florida—an exciting milestone that will further solidify its standing as a leader in aerospace and defense technology. These tests represent a critical step in UAV Corp.'s expansion strategy and will play a key role in positioning the company for future success in the global defense and aerospace markets.

"We are entering an exciting phase of development," said Lawson. "With our enhanced capital structure and resolution of prior financial challenges, we are positioned for a strong push forward. Our team is laser-focused on executing our strategic initiatives, and we look forward to sharing more exciting updates with our shareholders as we continue to grow."

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. is a pioneering aerospace and defense company committed to developing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. With a focus on delivering long-term shareholder value, UAV Corp. continues to execute strategic initiatives designed to strengthen its market position and drive sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.uavcorp.net or follow our official channels.

UAV Corp.

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

(877) 425-1066

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated contracts, government partnerships, and future financial projections. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory changes, and the company’s ability to execute its business plan. UAV Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

