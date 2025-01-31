NBA Star Chris Paul to be Honored at Inaugural UNCF Triad "A Mind Is..."® Gala in Winston-Salem

Dr. David Zaas and Rev. Dr. Frank K. Thomas to serve as gala chairs of the signature fundraiser benefiting deserving Triad students and HBCUs

Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is proud to recognize Chris Paul, NBA veteran and Winston-Salem native, at the 2025 Inaugural UNCF Triad "A Mind Is..."® Gala on Feb. 1. Paul, a passionate advocate for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), will be honored for his unwavering commitment to education and community development.

Although unable to attend in person, Paul’s recognition highlights his ongoing efforts to support HBCUs, including scholarships, mentorship programs and philanthropy aimed at empowering Black students.

Paul, who completed his degree at Winston-Salem State University in 2022, has been a vocal proponent of HBCU excellence and representation. As a proud HBCU graduate, he has leveraged his platform to bring visibility to the unique challenges and successes of HBCU students, ensuring that these institutions receive the recognition and resources they deserve. Through his Chris Paul Family Foundation, he has contributed to HBCU initiatives, including funding scholarships, establishing educational partnerships, and amplifying the voices of young Black scholars.

The UNCF Triad Gala will take place at Legacy Stables & Events in Winston-Salem, NC, bringing together corporate leaders, community advocates, and education champions to raise essential funds for North Carolina HBCUs. The event will feature an elegant reception, dinner, and special awards presentation.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Coverage of the awards presentation honoring Chris Paul

Interviews with UNCF leadership and HBCU advocates

