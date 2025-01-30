139th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 30 - The Government took note of and discussed the information about the activities of the Ministry of Defence relating to the project of combat vehicles to build the medium forces of the Slovenian Army, agreeing that the Ministry carries out a public procurement procedure to purchase 106 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles, procuring 53 vehicles in the first stage of the project to equip a medium combat reconnaissance battalion. Pursuant to point 5, paragraph six of Article 30 of the Act Regulating the Implementation of the Budgets of the Republic of Slovenia for 2025 and 2026, the Government instructed the Ministry of Defence to obtain the Government’s approval before concluding a framework agreement to purchase 106 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles and confirming the purchase of 53 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles to build a medium combat reconnaissance battalion. 53 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles to equip a medium combat reconnaissance battalion are to be purchased in the first stage of the project between 2025 and 2028, and an additional 53 vehicles to equip a medium battalion combat group in the second stage of the project between 2027 and 2030. By signing the framework agreement, the Ministry of Defence will assume the responsibility for purchasing 53 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles to equip a medium combat reconnaissance battalion. The purchase of 53 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles to equip a medium battalion combat group is expected to be confirmed in 2026 pursuant to the provisions of the framework agreement and upon the prior approval of the Government. The Government also adopted a resolution to provide the Committee on Defence of the National Assembly with all the information pertaining to the activities of the Ministry of Defence relating to the project of combat vehicles to build the medium forces of the Slovenian Army.

Today the Government adopted the new National Financial Education Programme aimed at improving the financial literacy and ensuring the responsible decision-making of all citizens in cooperation with various stakeholders. The plan is to create a central website with financial content. Another important development is that financial literacy education will be included in primary and secondary school curricula. The programme follows the needs of various target groups, both young and older people, as financially literate citizens are, as a rule, better equipped to make informed and responsible financial decisions, less vulnerable to fraud and abuse and better prepared for unpredictable events. The programme also addresses small and medium-sized enterprises. The key role in the programme implementation will be performed by the Financial Literacy Council. The Council will determine the priority areas and the methods for measuring the effectiveness of programme measures and adapting the programme to the changing social and economic situation.

The Government adopted a draft amendment to the Public Holidays and Work-off Days in the Republic of Slovenia Act, establishing November 10 as Science Day, a new national holiday aimed at raising awareness of the importance of science and its achievements, making them more popular and accessible to the citizens. As a non-work-free day, Science Day will neither reduce working hours nor impose additional obligations on employers, thereby maintaining alignment with the number of work-free days in other EU Member States. The purpose of Science Day as a national holiday is to promote knowledge as a cornerstone of Slovenian society, foster public appreciation of science, highlight the vital role of research in driving local and global development, and instil national pride in the outstanding contributions of Slovenian researchers on the international stage. Science Day celebrations promote interest in diverse scientific achievements at the national and global level, engagement with current scientific issues, and active public participation in debates on key challenges of modern society. Through numerous events, the day also aims to popularise science in all fields.

The Government adopted amendments to the relief programme to address the economic impact of the August 2023 floods on businesses in Slovenia. The changes to the programme are necessary to ensure the availability of funds in 2025. Due to the extensive damage caused by the floods and the scale of repair efforts, not all reimbursements could be paid in 2024. As a result, part of the funds, amounting to EUR 11 million, will be made available in 2025 from the Fund for the Reconstruction of Slovenia. However, compensation will be paid to victims who have provided proof of damage suffered. The total estimated damage amounts to EUR 384,448,065.83 for 1,239 victims, broken down as follows: EUR 169,691,762.90 for damage to machinery and equipment, EUR 91,509,023.08 for inventory losses, and EUR 123,247,279.85 for loss of income. A total of EUR 230 million (advances and reimbursements) has been made available to all 1,239 victims. Of this amount, 958 victims received an advance of EUR 35,418,004.40, representing 10% of the estimated damage. In 2023, the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport granted advance payments of EUR 35,351,035.34 and EUR 66,969.06 in 2024. In 2024, reimbursements totalling EUR 194,581,995.60 were foreseen to be paid from the 2024 state budget. Victims will be reimbursed 45% of the verified damage for uninsured losses and 60% for insured losses. As of the end of December 2024, EUR 103,779,689.59 had been paid out to 844 victims. However, not all victims who provided proof of damage have been reimbursed, leaving EUR 11 million to be secured in 2025. Taking into account the advance payments (EUR 35.4 million) and the reimbursements already made (EUR 103.8 million) in 2024, and the reimbursements earmarked for 2025 (EUR 11 million), a total of EUR 150.2 million has been allocated to victims' compensation.

The Government set up a working group to develop a proposal for investments to increase the resilience of hospital infrastructure in times of crisis. The past COVID-19 epidemic revealed gaps in the resilience of Slovenia's hospital infrastructure and highlighted the country's limited capacity for hospital treatment of a large number of patients with the same or a similar emergency medical condition. In order to develop similar projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of hospital infrastructure through military hospital units, the Government has established an inter-ministerial working group tasked with drafting terms of reference and a conceptual plan for the establishment of such facilities in five additional regional hospitals, in collaboration with other public health institutions.