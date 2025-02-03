Submit Release
Cresa’s Rob Sattler Promoted to Managing Principal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa, a global commercial real estate advisory firm that specializes in providing tenant-only representation, announces today that Rob Sattler has been promoted to Managing Principal. A 17-year veteran of the industry, Sattler has been part of the New York Cresa team since 2013.

“This is a well-deserved elevation of a tremendously talented broker,” says Peter Sabesan, Managing Principal, Cresa. “Rob has been a great teammate, partner, and emerging leader in our office for years. We are excited for him, as well as our office.”

In this new role, Sattler will continue to focus on providing strategic real estate advisory services to occupiers on both a local and national basis, as well as participate in growing the New York office. Sattler’s experience encompasses a broad range of industries, including technology, media, financial, legal, creative, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, not-for-profit, government, and education.

About Cresa
Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cresa.com.

