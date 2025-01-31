Governor Hochul Announces DMV Recovered More Than 300 Stolen Vehicles, Vehicle Titles and Services, Worth $11 Million

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles helped consumers recover more than $11 million in stolen vehicles, stolen parts, services and lost titles, in 2024.

“New Yorkers who buy a car or who have one repaired, need to know that New York will stand up for them and protect them,” Governor Hochul said. “We work diligently to assist customers and the DMV works with dealers and repair shops to bring consumers satisfaction. If issues cannot be resolved, swift enforcement action is taken.”

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We take great pride in assisting customers when they need help, whether that is getting a title from a dealer that went out of business, working with clients and automotive businesses to address issues with a repair job, or recovering stolen vehicles. Customers should know that if they need assistance, they have friends at the DMV who will help them.”

Last year, the DMV recovered 303 stolen vehicles — valued at $8,353,334 at the time of their theft — and $91,979 in stolen parts. As car thefts remain an ongoing issue across the country, DMV warned consumers last October about the dangers of car sales scams through online sites like Facebook Marketplace, and reminded car buyers to be vigilant when purchasing a vehicle online.

In addition to recovering stolen vehicles and parts, the DMV also helped consumers recoup vehicle titles, services and refunds valued at more than $3 million from dishonest auto dealers and repair shops.

Following the investigation of consumer complaints, the DMV took actions against auto dealers and repair shops for selling vehicles without disclosing significant defects to the buyer, for charging consumers for repairs that were never completed, or charging consumers for repairs they did not need. In total, 474 customers benefited from these efforts and were provided refunds or vehicle repairs valued at $1.48 million. In addition, the DMV helped car buyers recover 67 titles for vehicles valued at more than $1.56 million when the auto dealerships they bought them from suddenly closed or withheld the title from the rightful owner.

A certificate of title for a vehicle is what establishes a person or business as the legal owner. Without a title, a vehicle owner is unable to transfer ownership, remove a lien, or provide proof of ownership necessary to take out a loan on the vehicle or file an insurance claim.

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Vehicle theft and fraudulent auto sales continue to impact hardworking New Yorkers, and it is essential that we take strong action to protect consumers. The DMV’s efforts to recover stolen vehicles, prevent scams and hold dishonest businesses accountable, are critical steps in ensuring fairness and security for all vehicle owners. I commend Governor Hochul and the DMV for their commitment to combating auto theft and fraud, and I remain committed to supporting initiatives that enhance consumer protections and keep our communities safe.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “For many New Yorkers, a vehicle is a lifeline that helps with daily activities like commuting to work, getting kids to school or practice, and managing errands like grocery shopping. When someone’s vehicle is stolen, it disrupts their entire routine, making even the simplest tasks a challenge. That’s why it’s important to recognize the commendable efforts of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in recovering hundreds of stolen vehicles last year. By supporting these efforts, we can ensure a safer environment for everyone and some peace, knowing the DMV is watching out for us.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Protecting consumers is a valuable component of the many services the DMV provides. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her support in providing resources to crackdown on auto thefts and to help New Yorkers recover their stolen property. These investments are paying off and are providing the protection New Yorkers deserve.”

While most businesses are professionally and responsibly run, customers who believe they have faced unfair charges or poor work can file a complaint about a DMV-regulated business on the DMV website. DMV also helps businesses and offers information on their rights if faced with a complaint in the Guide for Facilities. DMV also provides guidance when bringing a vehicle in for repairs.

DMV urges customers to deal only with a registered repair shop. Customers should look for a green and white “Registered State of New York Motor Vehicle Repair Shop” sign outside the shop and a valid New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) registration certificate inside.

An online guide to finding a DMV-regulated business is available on the agency’s website.