Brightmoor Nursing Center Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Award, Honored for Nearly 60 Years of Compassionate Care

GRIFFIN, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Brightmoor Nursing Center, every decision reflects its guiding principle: care should feel like home. For nearly six decades, this Griffin-based facility has been a haven of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and long-term care, built on a foundation of dignity, compassion, and community. This year, that commitment has been recognized with the 2024 Best of Georgia Award, an honor shaped by the heartfelt votes of the families and residents Brightmoor serves.Hosted by Gbj.com, the Best of Georgia Awards celebrate excellence across industries. Brightmoor Nursing Center’s win stands out as proof of the trust, gratitude, and profound relationships forged with those who rely on its care. For Brightmoor, the award is not just a milestone; it reflects the lives impacted through their personalized approach to skilled nursing and rehabilitation.Founded in 1965, Brightmoor has grown into a community foundation, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet each resident’s unique needs. From 24-hour skilled nursing care to physical, occupational, and speech therapy programs, the center excels at helping residents recover strength and independence while fostering a warm, supportive environment.“This award reflects the deep trust families place in us during some of the most challenging times in their lives,” says Administrator Carrie Stephens. “It’s a tribute to our dedicated team and the strong connections we build with those we care for.”Brightmoor Nursing Center offers more than exceptional medical care—it cultivates a vibrant, homelike community. Residents benefit from private and semi-private accommodations, a state-of-the-art gym, and amenities such as a beauty salon, outdoor patios, and dayrooms featuring aquariums and aviaries. The center also integrates spiritual support, with a tranquil chapel providing a space for reflection and comfort for residents and their families.Director of Nursing, Chasity Karr, highlights the personal touch that defines Brightmoor’s approach: “Our residents are not just patients; they’re family. Every care plan is designed to honor their individuality, ensuring they feel valued and supported every step of the way.”Brightmoor’s specialized rehabilitation services, led by skilled therapists, offer residents a clear path to recovery following surgeries, strokes, or other health events. For long-term residents, Brightmoor’s holistic care extends to pain management, social activities, and personalized nutrition plans, ensuring every aspect of their well-being is prioritized.As Brightmoor Nursing Center celebrates its 2024 Best of Georgia Award, its focus remains on the future—on continuing to provide the exceptional care that has made it a trusted name in the community and strengthening the bonds with the families and residents who place their faith in its services.

