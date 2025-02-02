Executive Class® Announces Leadership Transition as Jamie Tierney Succeeds Matt Altieri as President

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership in Relocation

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Class®, a division of Beltmann Relocation Group, announces a leadership transition effective January 1, 2025. After 25 years as President, Matt Altieri moves into the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Relocation; allowing him to cultivate growth and innovation throughout the corporate sales and leadership teams. Jamie Tierney, who has served as Vice President and General Manager for the past year, succeeds him as President.

Altieri reflects on his tenure, saying, "Executive Class® has been my focus for the past 25 years. Its’ exponential growth and success are owed entirely to the loyalty and talent of the incredible Executive Class® staff and Beltmann Relocation Group. I am incredibly confident and happy to have Jamie Tierney assume the primary leadership role. Over the past year, Jamie has proven that he is not only ready but fully capable of leading Executive Class into its next chapter." Tierney, with over 20 years of experience in corporate relocation, adds, “I’m humbled and honored to step into the President role, and I look forward to leading the Executive Class® team as we continue to build on Matt’s foundation and legacy of excellence and client-focused service."

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership

The transition is also an opportunity to celebrate Matt Altieri’s extraordinary contributions. The CEO for the organization, Brett Battina stated:

"Today, we honor an extraordinary leader whose vision and unwavering commitment have shaped Executive Class® into the industry leader it is today. Matt’s transformative leadership and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on this company.”

About Executive Class®

Executive Class®, is a premier division of Beltmann Relocation Group specializing in VIP and executive-level household goods relocations. Executive Class® delivers seamless, end-to-end solutions that meet the complex needs of Global Mobility departments, offering a unique customer centric philosophy and mindfulness.

About Beltmann Relocation Group

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, Beltmann Relocation Group is one of the largest and most successful relocation companies in the United States. With a comprehensive suite of services, including household goods relocation, hospitality and healthcare logistics, workplace solutions, retail logistics and asset recovery, Beltmann continues to set the standard for excellence in the relocation industry. For more information visit www.BeltmannRelo.com.

