Enginuity Power Systems Announces the Launch of the E|200, 200kW CHP System

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enginuity Power Systems is excited to unveil the E|200, a groundbreaking 200kW Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System. Certified to UL2200 standards and emitting well below EPA requirements, the E|200 represents a leap forward in reliable, efficient, and sustainable power solutions. Orders are now open, with deliveries beginning in Q2 2025.Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer, praised the collaborative efforts behind the product:"The E|200 showcases the expertise and dedication of our global partners and talented team. Together, we’ve developed a high-quality solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of the North American market."Designed with efficiency, ease of use, resiliency, safety, and environmental benefits in mind, the E|200’s ’s advanced engineering makes it ideal for commercial, industrial, and emergency power applications, offering exceptional scalability and reliability.The E|200 successfully completed rigorous UL certification witness testing, affirming its compliance with UL2200 standards for safety and reliability. The system also showcases emissions levels that are far below EPA regulatory thresholds, underscoring Enginuity's commitment to sustainability.John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercialization & Operations, highlighted the system's significance:"The E|200 is a game-changer in the energy sector, providing businesses with a cutting-edge, environmentally conscious solution. Its certification to UL2200 and its ultra-low emissions profile are a testament to our commitment to safety, quality, and innovation."Key Features of the E|200:• Resiliency: Embedded black-start capabilities, with emergency module.• UL2200 Certified: Meets rigorous safety and reliability standards.• Low Emissions: Emissions significantly below EPA standards, ensuring environmental stewardship.• Exceptional Efficiency: Achieves best in class efficiency with combined heat and power capabilities.• Flexibility: Designed for diverse commercial and emergency power applications.• Ease of Maintenance: Packaging optimized for ease of access by installation engineers and maintenance technicians.With its official launch and upcoming availability, the E|200 sets a new benchmark for CHP systems. Enginuity Power Systems is now accepting orders, and customers can expect the first units to ship in Q2 2025.Steve Niswander, Executive Vice President of Sales and Founder, emphasized the market impact:"This launch addresses the growing need for dependable and sustainable energy systems. The E|200 exemplifies our dedication to solving energy challenges and shaping a cleaner future."For more information or to place an order, please visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com or contact our sales team at CHPsales@enginuitypowersystems.com or (571) 800-3299.About Enginuity Power SystemsEnginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in energy solutions, specializing in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems that prioritize efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Partnering with organizations worldwide, Enginuity is dedicated to meeting the energy demands of a rapidly changing world.“We are on a mission to make cost effective, clean, reliable energy available to everyone.”

