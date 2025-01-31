Making Investments in the Bronx: Governor Hochul Announces Suppor... Governor Hochul announced State investments in a new partnership between St. Barnabas Hospital Health System (SBH), Cityblock Health and Union Community Health Center. Learn more…

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast commitment to improving the health and well-being of all New Yorkers, especially those in underserved communities like the Bronx. I was proud to work alongside the Governor to ensure SBH was selected for the Safety Net Transformation Initiative. Through this critical initiative, and in partnership with Cityblock Health and Union Community Health Center, SBH will receive vital investments that will significantly enhance care for our community. These improvements, including upgrades to the emergency department, will make a direct and positive impact on the thousands of Bronx residents who rely on SBH for their healthcare needs. I look forward to seeing the positive change all these initiatives will bring to the Bronx and beyond.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for allocating over $140 million to St. Barnabas Hospital through the Safety Net Transformation Program Award. This funding will make transformative improvements to the SBH emergency room and expand partnerships with other community organizations. Bronx residents will be able to access more high-quality health care services through these investments.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “Today's announcement by Governor Hochul marks the beginning of a long battle to measurably improve the health of our Bronx community and allow our seniors to age gracefully and respectfully in the environment of their choosing,” said Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. (AD-80). “I would like to thank the Governor for investing in our often-forgotten community to ensure that future generations live healthier lives and that our cherished senior population and their caregivers have the resources they deserve.”

1199SIEU United Healthcare Workers East President George Gresham said, “Investing in our safety net hospitals, home care and community-based services is crucial to reducing healthcare inequities and supporting the wellbeing of New Yorkers at every age. The caregivers of 1199SEIU applaud Governor Hochul for this initiative, which brings crucial funding to meet the needs of Bronx residents.”

These investments complement ongoing work by the State and stakeholders to develop the Governor's Master Plan for Aging (MPA), established by Governor Kathy Hochul under Executive Order 23 in November 2022 with the goals of improving the lives of today's older New Yorkers and people with disabilities, and building a better system of care and more inclusive communities for the future.