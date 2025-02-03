R2B2 Acquires Caroda, Strengthening Position as a Leading Monetization and AdTech Platform in the CEE Region

Executives from R2B2 and Caroda – František Bauma, Ioan-Carol Plângu, Roman Mura, and Lukáš Alexandr. Executives from R2B2 and Caroda – František Bauma, Ioan-Carol Plângu, Roman Mura, and Lukáš Alexandr.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prague-based AdTech company R2B2 , majority-owned by the private equity fund Genesis Capital Growth, has announced the acquisition of Caroda , a leading video advertising SaaS company. The deal represents a strategic step forward, enhancing the capabilities of both companies and driving growth in the CEE and especially in international markets.R2B2 specializes in maximizing online publishers’ ad revenues through proprietary technologies and programmatic demand solutions. Caroda, founded by Ioan-Carol Plângu and Roman Mura, is known for its innovative SaaS solutions that empower publishers with tools to monetize video inventory transparently and effectively. Its flagship technology, Multiformat Carousel, helps publishers boost ad revenue even amidst declining traffic and market challenges. By integrating Caroda’s expertise, R2B2 aims to further strengthen its position as a leader in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region while expanding globally.Accelerating Growth Through Acquisition and Innovation“Caroda has been on our radar for years due to the exceptional quality of its video monetization solutions,” said František Bauma, CEO of R2B2, who will also assume the role of Managing Director at Caroda. “This acquisition allows us to build a more comprehensive and competitive offering for publishers, benefiting both our existing and future clients.”Both companies highlight that their collaboration will begin immediately, with a phased integration of services and technologies over the coming months. For current clients, all services and technologies will continue as usual.The acquisition is part of R2B2’s broader strategy, which includes organic growth, international expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Together, R2B2 and Caroda aim to provide publishers with the tools needed to face competition from global tech companies. By leveraging their combined expertise and sharing knowledge across international teams, the partnership positions them for continued success in a challenging market.A Unified Vision for PublishersCaroda has a proven track record in video ad monetization, with a SaaS model that simplifies and enhances publishers’ ability to generate revenue. “This partnership is a pivotal moment for Caroda’s growth and innovation,” said Roman Mura, CEO of Caroda, who will continue in his role while also assuming the position of Chief Strategy Officer at R2B2. Ioan-Carol Plângu, who co-founded Caroda alongside Mura, will not continue with the company following the acquisition. “By joining forces, we’re creating one of the most effective monetization platforms in the online advertising market,” added Roman Mura.The combined strengths of R2B2 and Caroda will help publishers in the CEE region and beyond adapt to industry challenges such as declining traffic and increased competition. Together, the companies aim to optimize publishers’ ad space and deliver sustainable revenue growth.Supporting Regional and Global ExpansionR2B2 has been active in the AdTech industry since 2014, initially focusing on programmatic advertising for publishers. The company expanded to Slovakia in 2018 and now collaborates with partners in 46 countries worldwide. With Caroda’s growing presence in America and Eastern Europe, the two companies are poised to expand their footprint and deliver innovative solutions to publishers globally.Lukáš Alexandr, CTO of R2B2, emphasized the importance of Caroda’s expertise: “Over nearly a decade, Caroda has developed a deep understanding of video advertising. Their knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offering for publishers worldwide.”About R2B2Founded in 2014, R2B2 specializes in programmatic advertising and developing proprietary technologies to increase online publishers’ ad revenue. The company operates across 46 markets and has a strong presence in the CEE region.About CarodaCaroda is a video advertising technology company focused on optimizing publishers’ ad revenue through a transparent and effective SaaS solution. Its technology is used by publishers and internet users across dozens of countries daily. Recently, Caroda has expanded its activities in North America and Eastern Europe.Strategic AdvisorsLegal advisory for R2B2 was provided by MKA Nosko under the leadership of JUDr. Josef Aujezdský, with strategic guidance from Genesis. Caroda was represented in the transaction by Daniel Samol Law Office.

