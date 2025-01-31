Heron’s Key Announces Exciting Expansion with Upcoming Pre-Sales

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron’s Key, a premier Life Plan Community member of Emerald Communities, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated expansion of our community, with pre-sales set to begin in February 2025. This expansion responds to the growing demand for high-quality senior living communities across the United States. It will introduce 50 new residences, including 10 charming cottages, further enhancing the living options for current and future residents.

“This expansion is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide seniors with a vibrant community where they can pursue their passions, build connections, and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle,” said Lisa Hardy, CEO and President of Heron’s Key.

Expansion Highlights:

Total Residences: 50, including 10 cottages

50, including 10 cottages Groundbreaking: Planned for 2026

Planned for 2026 Anticipated Opening: Early 2028



Prospective residents can secure their future homes with a 10% deposit based on the 2028 entrance fee. Initial options include 75% and 90% refundable choices, providing flexibility and financial peace of mind. Depositors will earn interest on their deposits from the time of payment until closing, with accrued interest applied to the entrance fee balance.

Why Choose Heron’s Key?

Innovative Senior Living: Offering an active and engaging lifestyle with a wide range of amenities and services.

Offering an active and engaging lifestyle with a wide range of amenities and services. Financial Security: Flexible contract options with refundable choices and interest-accruing deposits.

Flexible contract options with refundable choices and interest-accruing deposits. Peace of Mind: A Life Plan community ensuring seamless access to healthcare services as needs evolve.



A Legacy of Financial Stability and Excellence

Heron’s Key is proud to be a part of Emerald Communities, an organization renowned for its financial stability and dedication to excellence in senior living. Our sister community, Emerald Heights, has consistently demonstrated financial strength, recently earning an A- rating from Fitch Ratings. This rating underscores the sound financial management and strong operational performance of Emerald Communities, offering confidence and assurance to our residents and stakeholders.



About Emerald Communities

Emerald Communities is a not-for-profit organization committed to developing and managing senior living communities that provide vibrant lifestyles and comprehensive care. With a strong focus on financial stability, exceptional service, and community engagement, Emerald Communities ensures that residents enjoy a secure and enriching living experience. Our communities, including the esteemed Emerald Heights and Heron’s Key, are thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of seniors while fostering a sense of belonging and well-being.

We are deeply grateful for the enthusiastic interest from the community and encourage you to share this exciting news with others who may be seeking an exceptional senior living experience. Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this exciting new chapter.

Media Contact:

Sandra Cook

EMERALD COMMUNITIES

sandrac@emeraldcommunities.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9514fad-1b02-4c4f-97af-24243736097c

Heron's Key Phase II Expansion A rendering of Heron’s Key’s Phase II expansion in Gig Harbor, WA, featuring new apartments, enhanced common areas, and expanded amenities for an enriched senior living experience. (Image credit: Rice Fergus Miller)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.