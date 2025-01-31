Candidates announced for RCP president, clinical vice president and councillor elections
The RCP is delighted to announce the names of fellows standing for election as president, clinical vice president and councillors in 2025.
The candidates are listed alphabetically by surname for each election.
President
Eight candidates have been nominated to stand for the role of president to take up post as soon as possible.
- ALCOLADO John
- FERRO Albert
- MIR Fraz
- PATEL Mumtaz
- PHILLIPS Gerrard
- QASIM Asif
- RAHIM Asad
- SOLOMON Tom
Clinical vice president
Three candidates have been nominated to stand for the role of clinical vice president to take up post on 1 August 2025.
- KAR Partha
- VAUGHAN Louella
- WILLIAMS Hilary
Councillors
Eight candidates have been nominated to stand for the role of elected councillor (four vacancies) to take up posts on 1 August 2025:
- HOPKINSON Nick
- LAKHANI Dilesh
- LOGAN Sarah
- MINTON Oliver
- MONK Barry
- MUKHTAR Rasha
- PEARSON Philip
- SHARMA Pankaj
Voting and engagement
Voting will open on 17 March 2025 and close at (midday) 14 April 2025.
- Fellows, in good standing, will be emailed by Civica Election Services to direct them to the online voting portal where candidate election material will be presented and votes can be cast.
- Pre-registered fellows physically attending the presidential election, as part of College Day, will have an option to vote in person at the election of the president, to maintain tradition. Fellows will be contacted once arrangements are finalised.
- Candidates for president will also complete two activities designed to aid engagement - a written Q&A for an election special edition of Commentary and a recorded Hustings event. Both will be made available to fellows and members in the run up to the opening of voting.
- The elections page has the full timetable plus background information for fellows and members on the roles and process - including guidance on campaigning.
Results
The result of the presidential election will be announced at College Day on Monday 14 April 2025 (hybrid meeting).
The clinical vice president and councillor announcements will be announced later in April 2025.
The RCP extends its thanks to all fellows who have nominated others or agreed to stand for election. The process to stand requires determination and commitment, on top of the candidate’s normal day-to-day pressures as physicians and individuals.
