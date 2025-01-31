Council President Stewart to be joined by Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González for Media Availability on Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, January 31 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 31, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2025—On Monday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will be joined by Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Natali Fani-González for a media availability to discuss the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) package set to be introduced on Feb. 4, as well as other Council matters.

The More Housing N.O.W. package includes proposed zoning changes necessary to build more workforce housing and $8 million in funding to be split between a new Workforce Housing Opportunity Fund and the County’s Housing Initiative Fund. The package also includes expedited approvals to convert high-vacancy commercial properties to housing and provides a payment in lieu of taxes for the conversion of high-vacancy properties to housing with affordability requirements. These measures are focused on addressing the County’s housing crisis. The effort is being led by Planning, Housing and Parks Committee Chair Friedson and Economic Development Committee Chair Fani-González. Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Marilyn Balcombe and Laurie-Anne Sayles are co-sponsors.

Council President Stewart will also discuss the progress being made on the the Bring You Own Bag Bill, which she is leading, that would prohibit retail establishments from providing plastic carryout bags and would implement a 10-cent charge for paper carryout bags at the point of sale, with certain exceptions. This legislation would increase funding for water quality protection projects and help build a greener future for Montgomery County.

Additionally, Stewart will preview the Council’s Feb. 4 Black History Month Commemoration which follows the national theme “African Americans and Labor” and uplifts the profound impact of this work.

The Council president’s media availability will be held on Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. on Feb. 3 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #