Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Auto-Truck Mechanic with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm about Compensation-Expect Better Results

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one is a current or former truck or auto mechanic anywhere in the state of Louisiana and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. We want to emphasize the Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, they are one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms, and they get serious results for their clients. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience assisting auto and truck mechanics who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer because of asbestos exposure in Louisiana and nationwide.

"Truck and car mechanics who were active before the mid-1980s would have had routine and in many cases daily exposure to asbestos. In the late spring, summer and early fall in Louisiana the garages where these mechanics worked would have had doors closed to keep these types of workplaces cool. What this means asbestos in the air from auto brakes, clutches, transmissions or valve covers would have stayed in the garage and all the workers inside would have been exposed. Auto-truck mechanics in many instances in Louisiana would have had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker.

"If your loved is a current or former auto mechanic in Louisiana who now has mesothelioma or lung cancer, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. When it comes to compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

