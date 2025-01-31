Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring is Exhibiting at the 15th Annual Cleveland Great Big Home + Garden Show

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring is excited to return for its fifth year at the 15th Annual Cleveland Great Big Home + Garden Show, taking place January 31 – February 9, 2025, at the I-X Center.

Visit Booth #1216 to explore the latest in kitchen cabinets, countertops, and flooring solutions from one of Northeast Ohio’s leading home improvement specialists.

As one of the largest and most attended home shows in the U.S., this event draws over 112,000 attendees and 600+ exhibitors annually.

Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring Takes the Main Stage

In addition to exhibiting at Booth #1216, Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring will join Brenda Love, host of RESTV, and her co-host Lisa Marti, on the Main Stage for a discussion on design trends and the design process. These sessions will take place at the following dates:

-Friday, January 31st at 4:00 p.m.

-Friday, February 7th at 5:00 p.m.

-Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 p.m.

Show Dates & Hours

The Cleveland Great Big Home + Garden Show runs for 10 days, providing plenty of opportunities to explore innovative home improvement solutions:

-Friday, January 31 – 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

-Saturday, February 1 – 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

-Sunday, February 2 – 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

-Monday, February 3 - Thursday, February 6 – 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

-Friday, February 7 – 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

-Saturday, February 8 – 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

-Sunday, February 9 – 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Join Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring at Booth #1216

“We are thrilled to be returning to the Cleveland Great Big Home + Garden Show for our fifth year,” said a representative of Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for homeowners to see firsthand how our high-quality cabinets, countertops, and flooring can transform their spaces. We look forward to helping attendees bring their dream kitchens and floors to life.”

About Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring

Van Boxel Kitchen & Flooring is a locally owned company specializing in premium kitchen cabinets, flooring, and countertops at affordable prices. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Van Boxel offers expert design services and high-quality products to homeowners throughout Northeast Ohio.

