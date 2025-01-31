Foresight Ventures' Co-founder, Forest Bai, Joins Consensus Hong Kong 2025 to Judge PitchFest





SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Foresight Ventures , a leading global crypto venture capital firm, has announced its participation in Consensus Hong Kong 2025 , the premier blockchain and Web3 gathering hosted by CoinDesk. As a VC partner, Foresight Ventures will play an integral role in amplifying the impact of the event and fostering meaningful dialogue around Asia’s emerging trends in blockchain, DeFi, and AI-driven Web3 innovations.

As part of its engagement, Forest Bai, Co-Founder of Foresight Ventures, has been invited as a judge for the CoinDesk PitchFest. This high-stakes competition will highlight some of the most promising blockchain startups as they pitch their innovations to a panel of industry-leading investors and entrepreneurs.

PitchFest serves as a launchpad for early-stage Web3 startups, offering them exposure, mentorship, and potential investment opportunities. With Foresight Ventures’ deep expertise in bridging East and West through strategic investments and incubation, the firm is well-positioned to identify and support disruptive projects poised for long-term success.

Forest Bai commented on the participation: "Consensus Hong Kong is a gateway to Asia’s rapidly evolving blockchain landscape. At Foresight Ventures, we believe in empowering the next wave of innovators, and PitchFest is the perfect stage to discover and support game-changing projects. We’re excited to engage with the brightest minds and reinforce our commitment to fostering blockchain excellence in Asia and beyond."

Beyond PitchFest, Consensus Hong Kong 2025 will feature a diverse lineup of notable speakers, including CEO and executives of Binance, Robinhood, Solana Foundation, Wintermute, Backpack, Polymarket, Grayscale, Aptos, Monad and many more, together with networking opportunities, and deep dives into regulations, DeFi, PayFi, and AI's intersection with Web3. The event is expected to attract top-tier investors, founders, and developers looking to shape the future of the blockchain industry.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, we are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Our premier media network includes The Block , Foresight News , BlockTempo , and Coinness . We aggressively invest in the most daring innovations. We are dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond.

