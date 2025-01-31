Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust Annual Bursary Awards

Programme director;

The family of Comrade Vincent Tshabalala;

Our learners and alumni;

Our sponsors, partners, and donors;

Parents of the beneficiaries of the Trust;

Teachers, principals and members of the School Governing Bodies;

Comrades and friends,

It is an honour and privilege to address you at this annual bursary award ceremony. This event allows us to appreciate and celebrate students and schools that have made exceptional achievements over the past academic year.

For over two decades, the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust has recognised and honoured outstanding accomplishments in the Alex community in collaboration with various stakeholders and partners.

We have been doing this for several years in honour of the late Vincent Tshabalala, who fell in battle on February 9, 1985, not far from here. This means that 2025 will be 40 years since he passed away, a few years before the year South Africa won victory over the battle he lost his life for.

To honour our brother and comrade, a college was built—deservedly, where he took his last breath.

This college serves as a memory of Vincent's journey and as a beacon of hope for the Vincents of this generation.

Comrade Vincent had a deep appreciation for education and a strong desire to see all young people acquire an education of the highest possible standard. He believed that education is the greatest equaliser.

I believe Vincent would have been pleased with the Class of 2024's performance, which made history in our education system with a record-breaking pass rate of 87.3 per cent.

The continuous improvement in student performance year after year, particularly within Black communities, highlights significant progress in our efforts to dismantle the structures and legacy of apartheid in education.

Section 29(1) (a) of the South African Constitution states that “everyone has the right to a basic education, including adult basic education”.

Compatriots,

Our theme for 2024 focused on reflecting on partnerships and appreciating the collaboration of friends and comrades. Our programme has been enabled by partnerships of stakeholders and partners – individuals, companies and various foundations.

It is through the support and collaboration with our partners and sponsors, individuals and companies that to date, we have been able to award 611 bursaries: 348 females and 263 males.

In 2024 we have awarded 61 students with bursaries. This year, we will provide bursaries to over 52 students, thanks to the support of our donors and partners.

We have been able to award prizes to 810 grade 10 & 11 learners as a way of encouraging them to not only complete high school but strive for better results.

Compatriots,

Some of the key partnerships that we have had over the past year include:

VTET School Sports Festival

This partnership with the two Alexandra soccer legends – Sibusiso “Cosmos” Zwane and Maimane Phiri and their foundations enabled us to stage a successful first School Sports Festival with 17 schools participating. This gave both boys and girls an opportunity to display their talent.

It is befitting that Minerva Secondary – the school Vincent Tshabalala was a learner at - was the winner of both Netball and Boys' soccer. East Bank took home the bragging rights of being Girl's soccer champions. Alexandra High and Sandton View High were the runners-up.

Through this festival, various stakeholders were mobilised in the community that ensured its success - and all goods and services were procured from the community of Alexandra.

We are very grateful to the Alexandra Northrand Football Association for ensuring the credibility of the games by providing referees.

The Alex Basketball, which we have been supporting for more than five years, continues to do us proud, cleaning the slate in the tournaments it participates in.

Career Guidance Workshops

In partnership with young black professionals from the public and private sector, we organised intense career workshops held over three weekends for all Alexandra High School Grade 12 Learners.

The young professionals availed their time and expertise to share their journeys and guided the learners as they plan to embark on their next phase. There is no greater gift than giving one’s time and energy in service of others without expecting anything in return.

Thank you to the more than 40 professionals who participated to share and guide the more than 1 200 Grade 12 Class of 2024.

Leadership Development Programme

The leadership programme facilitated in partnership with Upward Bound has to date empowered 180 young leaders in our Alex schools. This investment is aimed at nurturing the leadership potential of our young people. The programme has brought on board more partners including St Stithians, Connect Hub and more young professionals who mentor and support our learners. It also connected us with the African Youth Literature Institute which introduced a program to promote poetry and reading in our schools.

The year 2024 saw the Trust hosting its first breakfast seminar with leaders in the schools we support, focusing on the role of education in building sustainable communities and growing the economy.

The guest speaker for this event was, the Chancellor of Vaal University of Technology, Prof Zweli Mntambo and other panellists also shared insights on their perspective of where we are as a country, and the work that needs to be done going forward.

Primary Schools

Three key partnerships were established in support of primary schools:

The Nelson Mandela Foundation on “Making Reading Fun” which involved five primary schools.

Lumohawk has in 2024 benefited 6 out of 13 primary schools which invest in the eye health of our children.

To date, 5 988 children from six Alexandra primary schools have been screened, with 189 provided with glasses and 10 referred for further treatment.

Friends of the VTET Trust, have also mobilised resources to provide Dignity Packs (toiletry and underwear) for our children.

To date, 3 000 children have benefitted from this initiative. We also do monthly clean-ups of public spaces and support groceries to child and granny-headed households.

We express gratitude to our donors, for their significant contribution. You are playing a crucial role in bridging the education gap by providing support to accessing quality education and growth opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for our children.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As we celebrate our learners' achievements today, we also recognise the necessity of collaborating to ensure that all future generations have access to high-quality education.

We must work together to create an education system that works for everyone and allows every learner to pursue their aspirations. We are firm believers that education empowers people to fulfil their highest potential and make meaningful contributions to society.

A new report reveals that, while South Africa’s matriculation pass rate reached a historic 87.3% in 2024, the retention rate for students dropped to 64.5%, signalling serious concerns about school dropouts.

Therefore, as a community, we encourage you to work with us to address factors contributing to the alarming rate of school dropouts.

We must work together to identify solutions to tackle teenage pregnancy, alcohol and substance abuse and addiction, financial difficulties, peer pressure, and academic obstacles, which remain predominant factors contributing to children prematurely leaving school.

Educating a child is a multifaceted process that should involve families, communities, and various support systems in addition to teachers and school principals. We must focus our collective efforts on creating an educational environment that effectively supports a child's learning and development.

I commend the Alexandra community for its contribution to keeping our children in school. As a community, we must persist in offering diverse educational opportunities to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for personal and professional advancement.

We will not stray from Vincent Tshabalala's vision of providing financial aid to deserving students so that they get the high-quality education that would allow them to realise their full potential.

Comrades and friends,

I want to sincerely congratulate the students who are receiving recognition for their outstanding performance today.

This annual bursary award is not only a testament to your achievements but also a symbol of our shared conviction that you have the potential to accomplish greater things in the future.

I implore you to maintain your aspirations as you transition into the subsequent phase of your lives. Set ambitious goals for yourself and strive to achieve greater heights!

Keep in mind that you have the intelligence, talent, and motivation to succeed in any endeavour you choose.

We are proud of your hard work, we love and support you and want only the very best for you.

Once more, congratulations to all the exceptional learners receiving these awards today.

Thank you; Ngiyabonga; Inkomu!