Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust schools awards ceremony, 31 Jan

The Patron of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will on Friday, 31 January 2025, join the Education Trust as it honours top achieving learners as well as schools and teachers of the Class of 2024.

The Deputy President has been the Chairperson of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust since its foundation in 2004 and currently serves as its Patron.

The non-profit organisation has provided bursaries to a number of learners and students, some of whom have become notable contributors themselves in the development and growth of the Alexandra community and beyond.

Details of the awards ceremony are as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 January 2025

Time: 12h30

Venue: San Kopano Community Hall, 12th Avenue, Alexandra Township, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840.