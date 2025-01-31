Docket Number:
FDA-1993-D-0184
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

The FDA published Good Guidance Practices in February 1997. This guidance was developed and issued prior to that date.

Submit Comments

You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))

If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:

Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852

All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-1993-D-0184.