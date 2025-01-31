WISeKey WISe.Social Network: A New Era of Digital Identity Ownership and Data Privacy

WISe.Social provides a model for how social networks can align with privacy regulations while fostering a more ethical digital ecosystem.

Geneva, January 31, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that in an era where personal data has become the currency of the digital world, the Company is setting a new standard with WISe.Social, a proof-of-concept social media platform designed to restore user control over digital identity, data privacy, and consent. Unlike conventional platforms that monetize user information without transparent accountability, WISe.Social is built from the ground up with privacy, security, and user sovereignty as its core principles.

At the heart of WISe.Social lies WISeKey’s advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), enabling every user to own their digital identity through a cryptographic certificate issued by the platform. This certificate acts as a secure authentication method, allowing seamless login across various digital services while ensuring that personal identity remains under the sole control of the user. Should the user choose to revoke their certificate, all associated content is either deleted or made available for download, reinforcing the fundamental principle that personal data should belong to the individual, not the platform.

By integrating blockchain technology, WISe.Social ensures full transparency in content moderation, safeguarding users against arbitrary censorship or manipulative algorithms. Every moderation decision is immutably recorded, creating a verifiable and accountable framework for digital discourse. The platform also eliminates the rampant spread of misinformation, fake accounts, and bots by requiring all profiles to be tied to a verifiable digital identity.

WISe.Social goes beyond traditional security measures by incorporating post-quantum cryptography, protecting users against emerging cyber threats that could compromise sensitive information. This future-proof approach guarantees that personal data remains secure in an evolving technological landscape.

As governments and regulatory bodies worldwide demand greater compliance with data protection laws such as GDPR, WISe.Social provides a model for how social networks can align with privacy regulations while fostering a more ethical digital ecosystem. The platform redefines consent by allowing users to control their data lifecycle, dictating how and when their information is used.

WISeKey believes that the future of social media must be built on trust, accountability, and user empowerment. With WISe.Social, individuals reclaim ownership of their digital presence, ensuring that their personal data is protected, their identity remains private, and their consent is always respected. By challenging outdated norms and reshaping the way online platforms operate, WISeKey is leading the charge toward a more secure, transparent, and privacy-centric digital world.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.