Lactalis Canada Named on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers of 2025

Lactalis Canada is the only dairy company and amongst the Top 10 in the Food & Beverage Category

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is proud to be named on Forbes’ Canada’s Best Employers for 2025. Lactalis Canada has been recognized amongst the country’s top 300 employers, making the list as the only dairy company and amongst the top 10 in the Food & Beverage category in 2025.

This most recent accolade comes hot on the heels of the company recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025 and previously featured on Forbes’ Best Employers in Canada list in 2021 and 2022.

“To once again be named on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers in 2025 is an honour and a testament to the exceptional work of our team across the country who proudly deliver on our purpose to enrich and nurture the lives of Canadians every day,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO at Lactalis Canada. “As part of the Lactalis Experience, we are committed to unlocking our human capital and building pride through engaging and inspiring experiences, empowerment, development opportunities, as well as a supportive and trusting workplace for everyone to leverage their unique skills and contribute to our collective success.”

The ranking was determined through an anonymous survey conducted by market research firm Statista in partnership with Forbes to more than 40,000 Canada-based employees working for companies and institutions that employ at least 500 individuals within Canada. The survey focused on a range of criteria, including salary, work flexibility, training programs and development opportunities.

Read more on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers HERE .

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

Media Contact:

Lactalis Canada Media Relations

media@ca.lactalis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.