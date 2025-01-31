Portland High School Hosts After-School CNA Class for Students, Thanks to Community Partnerships

A new after-school program has given Portland-area students the opportunity to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), thanks to a partnership between Portland High School Extended Learning Opportunities, Fallbrook Commons (formerly Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence), and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine.

At age 16, Portland High School students can earn their CNA certificate through Portland Arts and Technology High School (PATHS), the local Career and Technical Education (CTE) center. For years, however, these students have expressed interest in having that same opportunity through a class that takes place after school. This is the first program to meet that request.

Many high school students already work part-time, after-school jobs – often not in fields related to the career they hope to pursue. This program changes that trajectory, helping to strengthen the current healthcare workforce and allowing high school students to jump-start their healthcare careers and gain valuable experience.

Between the 2024 spring and summer sessions, this program graduated 25 fully-licensed CNAs, directly addressing the healthcare workforce shortage in Maine. Saytun Abdullahi, a junior who took the classes, says she has been interested in becoming a CNA since her freshman year.

“I liked how informative our teacher is,” Abdullahi said of the program. “She would go over something in class several times just to prepare us for the test.”

Abdullahi currently works as a CNA at Maine Medical Center.

“The class gave me a lot of understanding on how the healthcare field works, what CNAs do, and how they are helpful to the healthcare field,” Abdullahi expressed.

The after-school program also welcomes students from the surrounding area. Joel Rogers, a Portland High School alum and administrator at Fallbrook Commons, designed the class based on previous success he had working with adult multilingual learners in CNA programs. In addition to funding the teachers and materials, Fallbrook Commons paid the students to participate in this class and is committed to making the program as accessible as possible. The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine hosted the class.

“This program could be a model for other similar programs throughout the state and has the potential to make a great impact,” Andrea Levinsky, Extended Learning Opportunities Coordinator at Portland High School, said.

This program took students 170 hours to complete, and Levinsky and her colleagues are currently in the process of planning the next class.

To learn more about this program, or if you are a provider interested in supporting the next session, please reach out to Andrea Levinsky at levina@portlandschools.org. For more information about Extended Learning Opportunities, please reach out to Lana Sawyer at lana.sawyer@maine.gov.

Scarborough High School students participated in the Portland High School Extended Learning Opportunities CNA program.