Jakob Forssmed appointed Vice-Chair of the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance

SWEDEN, January 31 - In brief, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) means that infectious agents (bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi) develop resistance to treatment. In particular, bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics are a growing threat to health and food production worldwide. Just like other bacteria, resistant bacteria can be transmitted between people, animals and food, and can spread in our environment. This means that a number of areas, including human and animal health, the environment, research, education, trade and international development cooperation need to be involved to combat AMR using a cross-sectoral, One Health approach. Resistance to antimicrobials in general, including antibiotics, is a global problem.

Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed is the government minister with responsibility for AMR issues.