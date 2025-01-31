Blaqclouds Announces the Rebranding of MyAirDropAlert to BitNotify.io, Expanding Blockchain Support and Growth Plans

ROBESONIA, pA., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain and Web3 solutions, is pleased to announce the rebranding of MyAirDropAlert to BitNotify.io. This transformation represents a significant step forward in enhancing the platform’s utility, functionality, and user experience.

As part of this evolution, BitNotify.io is expanding its blockchain support to include MATIC, TRON, and BASE, ensuring broader compatibility and a more seamless experience for users. The new BitNotify.io website is scheduled to launch on February 7, 2025, at 12:00 PM Mountain Time.

With this rebranding and technology upgrade, Blaqclouds aims to onboard 400,000 new customers by Q2, evenly split between 200,000 crypto-based subscriptions and 200,000 fiat-based subscriptions, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and scalability in the Web3 space.

Platform Migration and Technical Enhancements

As part of this transition, BitNotify.io is moving from the WIX platform to a more robust and scalable infrastructure, featuring:

Svelte Front-End Framework – A modern, high-performance interface for an enhanced user experience.

– A modern, high-performance interface for an enhanced user experience. Node.js Back-End – Optimized for speed, reliability, and scalability to support a growing user base.

– Optimized for speed, reliability, and scalability to support a growing user base. ZEUSxPay Integration – A proprietary P2P crypto payment plugin supporting over 250 tokens and wrapped coins, ensuring a secure and stable payment method.



This technical upgrade aligns with Blaqclouds’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge Web3 solutions, ensuring a seamless experience across both the website and the Progressive Web App (PWA) for iPhone and Android.

Token Migration: MADA to NOTIFY

As part of this evolution, BitNotify.io will migrate from the MADA token to the newly minted NOTIFY token on the ZEUS Chain.

NOTIFY Token Details:

Authorized Supply: 750,000,000

Decimals: 9

Token Symbol: NOTIFY

Contract Address: 0x906F08136fC9093C197CC0f181892a808A14Cd43

Genesis URL: ZEUSX Mainnet NOTIFY token details | ZEUSX Explorer



The NOTIFY token will serve as BitNotify’s official utility token, enabling payments across the BitNotify.io website and PWA app. Users who pay with the NOTIFY token, will receive a 50% discount on the monthly service fee, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem.

Launch and Next Steps

We invite all users to explore the new BitNotify.io platform when it launches on February 7, 2025, at 12:00 PM Mountain Time. Stay tuned for further updates, including detailed instructions on the token migration process.

For more information, visit BitNotify.io or follow us for updates.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.





About BitNotify.io

BitNotify is a platform designed to keep cryptocurrency enthusiasts informed about new tokens or NFTs received in their crypto wallets. It offers real-time notifications via text or email, ensuring users never miss out on token deposits, airdrops, or valuable NFTs. The service supports networks such as Ethereum, Binance Smart, ZEUS Chain, the Polygon Network, TRON Chain and the BASE chain. Notably, BitNotify emphasizes security by never requesting users' seed phrases, secret keys, or Web3 signature approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b276b65a-04c1-4670-8070-8abbd301b988

Blaqclouds Announces the Rebranding of MyAirDropAlert to BitNotify.io BitNotify.io is a platform designed to keep cryptocurrency enthusiasts informed about new tokens or NFTs received in their crypto wallets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.