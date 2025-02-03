Footsteps2Brilliance® Launches Bold Rebrand to Shape the Future of Literacy Innovation

Footsteps2Brilliance, an innovator in bilingual early childhood literacy, is proud to unveil a bold new identity that reflects its vision for education.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance , an innovator in bilingual early childhood literacy, is proud to unveil a bold new identity that reflects its transformative vision for education. This rebrand embodies the company’s mission to unlock the brilliance of every child and create cohesive, community-driven literacy solutions.The new look and vision underscore Footsteps2Brilliance’s commitment to empowering educators, families, and students through innovative tools and partnerships. More than just a fresh design, the rebrand signifies a leap forward in addressing the pressing challenges in education and creating solutions that inspire systemic change.“At Footsteps2Brilliance, we believe literacy is the foundation of equity and opportunity,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO. “This rebrand represents a renewed focus on aligning with the evolving needs of schools, districts, and communities. It’s not just about providing resources—it’s about creating ecosystems that empower teachers, engage families, and prepare students to thrive in today’s world.”Why Now? A Vision for the FutureThe rebrand comes at a pivotal moment as education stands at a crossroads. With this transformation, Footsteps2Brilliance aims to:• Expand its Bilingual Ecosystem: Reinforcing its dedication to equitable access through enhanced English and Spanish resources.• Align with Core Curricula: Seamlessly integrating digital lessons, assessments, and activities with ELA standards to simplify learning.• Drive Community Innovation: Mobilizing entire cities through its Model Innovation City™ program to address systemic literacy challenges.Proven Impact, Transformative ResultsIn the 2023-24 Growth Score Report™, students who used Footsteps2Brilliance for just 45 minutes weekly saw their literacy scores triple. These outcomes showcase the measurable impact of the company’s research-based approach and dedication to driving meaningful change.Partnering for ProgressThis rebrand is a call to action for schools, businesses, and communities to join forces in transforming education. Through transformative leadership, next-generation professional development, and personalized partnerships, Footsteps2Brilliance is creating a roadmap to a brighter future for every child. “We’re not just reimagining what’s possible—we’re delivering it,” says Eugene Narciso, Footsteps2Brilliance COO. “Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and ensure every child has the chance to soar.”About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brillianceis a leading provider of bilingual early literacy solutions, supporting children from birth through third grade. By aligning cutting-edge technology with community-driven strategies, the company partners with schools and cities to close achievement gaps and empower the next generation of learners.For more information, visit https://footsteps2brilliance.com

