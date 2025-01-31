Topicus.com Inc. acquires 9.99% Stake in Asseco Poland S.A. in Poland

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TOI.V) today announced that Topicus’ subsidiary Yukon Niebieski Kapital B.V. has purchased 8,300,029 shares in Asseco Poland S.A. (“Company”) from Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., representing approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of 85 PLN per share.

About Asseco Poland S.A.

Asseco Group is a federation of companies engaged in information technology and operates in 62 countries worldwide. Asseco Group companies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange as well as on the American NASDAQ Global Markets. Asseco Group offers comprehensive, proprietary IT solutions for all sectors of the economy.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

About Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. is a leading media and telecom group in Poland, offering digital pay-TV, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband internet, and TV broadcasting. It also operates in renewable energy and green hydrogen development. Key brands include Polsat, PolsatBox, Plus, Netia, and Interia.pl. Founded in 1996, the company is headquartered in Warsaw.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com

