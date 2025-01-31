LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Present Business Update at Trump Mar-O-Lago Today

- Highlighting a 55% Increase in Tesla Users, Now Over 700K+ Since Jan. 1st

- Including 350K+ Ad-Supported Tesla Users

- $40+M in New B2B Partnerships, including Amazon

- B2B Pipeline Expands to Over 70 Companies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, is pleased to report Chairman and CEO, Robert Ellin, will be presenting at Trump Mar-O-Lago, Florida, January 31st, a business update highlighting that it has surpassed a milestone of 700,000+ Tesla users. Of those users, 350,000 are free ad-supported users.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available in Tesla vehicles and on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

