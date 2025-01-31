Submit Release
First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2024.

“I’m pleased to report that we finished 2024 with a very strong quarter that was highlighted by good performance across our key earnings drivers. Our loan and deposit balances grew, net interest margin expanded, expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained excellent. We also maintained our commitment to supporting our communities with a $1 million contribution to the First Hawaiian Foundation,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “During the fourth quarter we took action to strengthen our balance sheet and increase our future earnings power by restructuring a portion of our investment portfolio. This action, along with the positive trends we saw in the fourth quarter, positions us very well entering 2025.” 

On January 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program for up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common stock during 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Restructured a portion of the investment portfolio by selling $290.4 million of low-yielding investment securities and reinvested the sale proceeds into $291.5 million of higher-yielding securities. Recognized a $26.2 million pre-tax ($19.2 million after-tax) loss on the sale of securities.
  • Net income of $52.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $166.9 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $94.5 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.03%
  • Recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.8 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $166.9 million, or 1.2%, from $14.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $94.5 million, or 0.5%, from $20.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $158.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 1.3%, compared to $156.7 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.03% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8 basis points compared to 2.95% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a $7.4 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $23.9 million compared to noninterest income of $53.3 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $26.2 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $124.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to noninterest expense of $126.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 65.5% and 59.8% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 18.9% and 19.6% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $160.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $163.7 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $32.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $33.7 million as of September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.4 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $3.9 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $20.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2024, compared to total non-performing assets of $17.8 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on September 30, 2024.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion on December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.14%, 12.80% and 13.99%, respectively, on December 31, 2024, compared with 9.14%, 13.03% and 14.25%, respectively, on September 30, 2024.

The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $40.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter. The average cost was $27.14 per share repurchased. Total repurchases in 2024 were $40.0 million.

As to the stock repurchase program approved for 2025, repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock may be conducted through open-market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and exact amount of share repurchases, if any, will be subject to management’s discretion and various factors, including the Company’s capital position and financial performance, as well as market conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI80003c73e95b445aa5fe62db794097bb, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights   Table 1
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31, 
 		    September 30,      December 31,      December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Results:                                        
Net interest income   $ 158,753     $ 156,707     $ 151,793     $ 622,738     $ 636,127  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses     (750 )     7,400       5,330       14,750       26,630  
Noninterest income     29,376       53,288       58,347       185,803       200,815  
Noninterest expense     124,143       126,147       142,307       501,189       501,138  
Net income     52,496       61,492       47,502       230,129       234,983  
Basic earnings per share     0.41       0.48       0.37       1.80       1.84  
Diluted earnings per share     0.41       0.48       0.37       1.79       1.84  
Dividends declared per share     0.26       0.26       0.26       1.04       1.04  
Dividend payout ratio     63.41 %     54.17 %     70.27 %     58.10 %     56.52 %
Performance Ratios(1):                                      
Net interest margin     3.03 %     2.95 %     2.81 %     2.95 %     2.92 %
Efficiency ratio     65.51 %     59.77 %     67.28 %     61.57 %     59.48 %
Return on average total assets     0.88 %     1.02 %     0.77 %     0.96 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     0.92 %     1.06 %     0.81 %     1.00 %     0.99 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity     7.94 %     9.45 %     7.94 %     9.00     10.01 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)     12.78 %     15.35 %     13.66 %     14.74 %     17.39 %
Average Balances:                                      
Average loans and leases   $ 14,276,107     $ 14,304,806     $ 14,349,322     $ 14,312,759     $ 14,266,291  
Average earning assets     21,079,951       21,328,882       21,688,816       21,284,169       21,952,009  
Average assets     23,795,735       24,046,696       24,404,727       23,996,723       24,625,445  
Average deposits     20,249,573       20,367,805       20,908,221       20,373,975       21,160,155  
Average stockholders' equity     2,629,600       2,588,806       2,374,669       2,557,215       2,346,713  
Market Value Per Share:                                      
Closing     25.95       23.15       22.86       25.95       22.86  
High     28.80       26.18       23.22       28.80       28.28  
Low     22.08       20.28       17.18       19.48       15.08  


                         
    As of     As of     As of  
    December 31,      September 30,      December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2023  
Balance Sheet Data:                        
Loans and leases   $ 14,408,258     $ 14,241,370     $ 14,353,497  
Total assets     23,828,186       23,780,285       24,926,474  
Total deposits     20,322,216       20,227,702       21,332,657  
Short-term borrowings     250,000       250,000       500,000  
Total stockholders' equity     2,617,486       2,648,034       2,486,066  
                         
Per Share of Common Stock:                        
Book value   $ 20.70     $ 20.71     $ 19.48  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)     12.83       12.92       11.68  
                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                        
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases     0.14 %     0.13 %     0.13 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases     1.11 %     1.15 %     1.09 %
                         
Capital Ratios:                        
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.80 %     13.03 %     12.39 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.80 %     13.03 %     12.39 %
Total Capital Ratio     13.99 %     14.25 %     13.57 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.14 %     9.14 %     8.64 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.98 %     11.14 %     9.97 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     7.10 %     7.25 %     6.23 %
                         
Non-Financial Data:                        
Number of branches     48       48       50  
Number of ATMs     273       273       275  
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees     1,997       2,022       2,089  


(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

                                     
Consolidated Statements of Income   Table 2
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2024   2023   2024     2023
Interest income                                    
Loans and lease financing   $ 198,347     $ 205,682     $ 196,276     $ 805,941     $ 748,053  
Available-for-sale investment securities     12,767       12,850       19,033       54,306       74,241  
Held-to-maturity investment securities     17,071       16,937       17,987       69,376       73,497  
Other     11,977       14,527       7,734       50,421       27,788  
Total interest income     240,162       249,996       241,030       980,044       923,579  
Interest expense                                    
Deposits     78,465       87,500       82,215       335,717       258,221  
Short-term and long-term borrowings     2,685       5,397       6,232       19,988       26,289  
Other     259       392       790       1,601       2,942  
Total interest expense     81,409       93,289       89,237       357,306       287,452  
Net interest income     158,753       156,707       151,793       622,738       636,127  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses     (750 )     7,400       5,330       14,750       26,630  
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses     159,503       149,307       146,463       607,988       609,497  
Noninterest income                                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     7,968       7,783       7,646       31,090       29,647  
Credit and debit card fees     14,834       17,533       16,381       64,401       63,888  
Other service charges and fees     13,132       11,790       9,535       45,862       37,299  
Trust and investment services income     9,449       9,077       9,645       38,306       38,449  
Bank-owned life insurance     5,713       4,502       5,063       17,861       15,326  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net     (26,171 )           792       (26,171 )     792  
Other     4,451       2,603       9,285       14,454       15,414  
Total noninterest income     29,376       53,288       58,347       185,803       200,815  
Noninterest expense                                    
Salaries and employee benefits     59,003       59,563       55,882       235,565       225,755  
Contracted services and professional fees     14,472       14,634       16,219       60,912       66,423  
Occupancy     7,708       6,945       7,561       28,971       29,608  
Equipment     14,215       13,078       12,547       53,902       45,109  
Regulatory assessment and fees     3,745       3,412       20,412       19,091       32,073  
Advertising and marketing     1,529       1,813       1,441       7,719       7,615  
Card rewards program     7,926       8,678       7,503       33,831       31,627  
Other     15,545       18,024       20,742       61,198       62,928  
Total noninterest expense     124,143       126,147       142,307       501,189       501,138  
Income before provision for income taxes     64,736       76,448       62,503       292,602       309,174  
Provision for income taxes     12,240       14,956       15,001       62,473       74,191  
Net income   $ 52,496     $ 61,492     $ 47,502     $ 230,129     $ 234,983  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 1.80     $ 1.84  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 1.79     $ 1.84  
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares     127,350,626       127,886,167       127,612,734       127,702,573       127,567,547  
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares     128,167,502       128,504,035       128,028,964       128,325,865       127,915,873  


                   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   Table 3
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except share amount)   2024     2024     2023  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 258,057     $ 252,209     $ 185,015  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     912,133       820,603       1,554,882  
Investment securities:                  
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024, $2,290,781 as of September 30, 2024 and $2,558,675 as of December 31, 2023)     1,926,516       2,055,959       2,255,336  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024, $3,475,143 as of September 30, 2024 and $3,574,856 as of December 31, 2023)     3,790,650       3,853,697       4,041,449  
Loans held for sale                 190  
Loans and leases     14,408,258       14,241,370       14,353,497  
Less: allowance for credit losses     160,393       163,700       156,533  
Net loans and leases     14,247,865       14,077,670       14,196,964  
                   
Premises and equipment, net     288,530       287,036       281,461  
Accrued interest receivable     79,979       81,875       84,417  
Bank-owned life insurance     491,890       490,135       479,907  
Goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Mortgage servicing rights     5,078       5,236       5,699  
Other assets     831,996       860,373       845,662  
Total assets   $ 23,828,186     $ 23,780,285     $ 24,926,474  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing   $ 13,347,068     $ 13,427,674     $ 13,749,095  
Noninterest-bearing     6,975,148       6,800,028       7,583,562  
Total deposits     20,322,216       20,227,702       21,332,657  
Short-term borrowings     250,000       250,000       500,000  
Retirement benefits payable     97,135       100,448       103,285  
Other liabilities     541,349       554,101       504,466  
Total liabilities     21,210,700       21,132,251       22,440,408  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024, issued/outstanding: 141,735,601 / 127,886,167 shares as of September 30, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,340,539 / 127,618,761 shares as of December 31, 2023)     1,417       1,417       1,413  
Additional paid-in capital     2,560,380       2,558,158       2,548,250  
Retained earnings     934,048       915,062       837,859  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (463,994 )     (452,658 )     (530,210 )
Treasury stock (15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024, 13,849,434 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 13,721,778 shares as of December 31, 2023)     (414,365 )     (373,945 )     (371,246 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,617,486       2,648,034       2,486,066  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 23,828,186     $ 23,780,285     $ 24,926,474  


                                                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates                                               Table 4
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 948.9   $ 11.3   4.75 % $ 1,020.4   $ 13.9   5.40 % $ 568.0   $ 7.8   5.39 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     1,987.7     12.7   2.56     2,062.6     12.8   2.48     2,598.4     19.0   2.92  
Non-Taxable     1.4       5.30     1.5       5.06     1.9       5.12  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     3,224.8     13.9   1.72     3,288.2     13.8   1.67     3,472.1     14.8   1.70  
Non-Taxable     601.7     3.9   2.56     602.3     3.7   2.46     603.9     3.9   2.58  
Total Investment Securities     5,815.6     30.5   2.10     5,954.6     30.3   2.03     6,676.3     37.7   2.25  
Loans Held for Sale     1.3       5.75     2.2       5.64     0.7       7.41  
Loans and Leases(1)                                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,157.8     35.2   6.50     2,165.3     38.0   6.98     2,148.1     36.7   6.78  
Commercial real estate     4,333.1     68.9   6.33     4,278.3     71.6   6.67     4,356.3     71.4   6.51  
Construction     990.7     17.4   6.99     1,040.7     20.3   7.74     888.7     16.7   7.45  
Residential:                                                  
Residential mortgage     4,183.5     40.8   3.90     4,204.5     40.4   3.84     4,294.8     38.8   3.61  
Home equity line     1,157.1     13.3   4.55     1,158.5     13.2   4.52     1,174.8     11.3   3.83  
Consumer     1,033.2     19.0   7.29     1,035.3     18.7   7.19     1,132.4     18.4   6.43  
Lease financing     420.7     4.4   4.18     422.2     4.0   3.72     354.2     3.6   4.03  
Total Loans and Leases     14,276.1     199.0   5.55     14,304.8     206.2   5.74     14,349.3     196.9   5.45  
Other Earning Assets     38.1     0.7   6.73     46.9     0.7   5.83     94.5       0.06  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,080.0     241.5   4.56     21,328.9     251.1   4.69     21,688.8     242.4   4.44  
Cash and Due from Banks     226.2               242.3               240.8            
Other Assets     2,489.5               2,475.5               2,475.1            
Total Assets   $ 23,795.7             $ 24,046.7             $ 24,404.7            
                                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                                  
Savings   $ 5,940.3   $ 21.1   1.42 % $ 5,963.1   $ 23.6   1.57 % $ 6,067.2   $ 22.4   1.46 %
Money Market     4,053.6     26.6   2.61     4,179.5     31.9   3.04     3,905.0     27.5   2.79  
Time     3,362.0     30.8   3.64     3,327.3     32.0   3.83     3,390.7     32.3   3.78  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     13,355.9     78.5   2.34     13,469.9     87.5   2.58     13,362.9     82.2   2.44  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     250.0     2.7   4.27     451.1     5.4   4.76     515.2     6.2   4.80  
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     25.3     0.2   4.07     22.4     0.4   6.97     42.1     0.8   7.44  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     13,631.2     81.4   2.38     13,943.4     93.3   2.66     13,920.2     89.2   2.54  
Net Interest Income         $ 160.1             $ 157.8             $ 153.2      
Interest Rate Spread(3)               2.18 %             2.03 %             1.90 %
Net Interest Margin(4)               3.03 %             2.95 %             2.81 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     6,893.7               6,897.9               7,545.3            
Other Liabilities     641.2               616.6               564.5            
Stockholders' Equity     2,629.6               2,588.8               2,374.7            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 23,795.7             $ 24,046.7             $ 24,404.7            


(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.4 million, $1.1 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

                                           
Average Balances and Interest Rates                                       Table 5
    Year Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                          
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 900.8     $ 47.3     5.25 % $ 512.3     $ 26.5     5.18 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                          
Taxable     2,090.0       54.2     2.60     2,871.8       73.8     2.57  
Non-Taxable     1.5       0.1     5.45     10.2       0.6     5.55  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                          
Taxable     3,321.6       56.6     1.70     3,579.0       60.7     1.70  
Non-Taxable     602.6       15.6     2.58     607.7       15.9     2.61  
Total Investment Securities     6,015.7       126.5     2.10     7,068.7       151.0     2.14  
Loans Held for Sale     1.3       0.1     6.02     0.4           6.63  
Loans and Leases(1)                                          
Commercial and industrial     2,172.4       148.6     6.84     2,182.3       141.0     6.46  
Commercial real estate     4,310.1       282.3     6.55     4,257.9       266.0     6.25  
Construction     985.4       73.5     7.46     877.7       62.1     7.08  
Residential:                                          
Residential mortgage     4,220.2       163.4     3.87     4,308.0       156.4     3.63  
Home equity line     1,162.9       51.0     4.39     1,131.1       39.3     3.47  
Consumer     1,051.5       73.4     6.98     1,178.6       71.5     6.07  
Lease financing     410.3       16.3     3.98     330.7       14.1     4.26  
Total Loans and Leases     14,312.8       808.5     5.65     14,266.3       750.4     5.26  
Other Earning Assets     53.6       3.1     5.88     104.3       1.3     1.20  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,284.2       985.5     4.63     21,952.0       929.2     4.23  
Cash and Due from Banks     238.3                   265.1                
Other Assets     2,474.2                   2,408.3                
Total Assets   $ 23,996.7                 $ 24,625.4                
                                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                          
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                          
Savings   $ 5,990.7     $ 91.6     1.53 % $ 6,124.7     $ 71.5     1.17 %
Money Market     4,064.0       117.8     2.90     3,869.1       86.1     2.22  
Time     3,324.8       126.3     3.80     3,040.0       100.6     3.31  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     13,379.5       335.7     2.51     13,033.8       258.2     1.98  
Federal Funds Purchased                   17.2       0.8     4.45  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     424.9       20.0     4.70     261.9       13.0     4.98  
Long-Term Borrowings                   261.6       12.5     4.78  
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     29.6       1.6     5.39     57.1       3.0     5.15  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     13,834.0       357.3     2.58     13,631.6       287.5     2.11  
Net Interest Income           $ 628.2                 $ 641.7        
Interest Rate Spread(3)                   2.05 %                 2.12 %
Net Interest Margin(4)                   2.95 %                 2.92 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     6,994.5                   8,126.4                
Other Liabilities     611.0                   520.7                
Stockholders' Equity     2,557.2                   2,346.7                
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 23,996.7                 $ 24,625.4                


(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $5.4 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 6
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
    Compared to September 30, 2024
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ (1.0 )   $ (1.6 )   $ (2.6 )
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (0.5 )     0.4       (0.1 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (0.3 )     0.4       0.1  
Non-Taxable           0.2       0.2  
Total Investment Securities     (0.8 )     1.0       0.2  
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     (0.1 )     (2.7 )     (2.8 )
Commercial real estate     0.9       (3.6 )     (2.7 )
Construction     (1.0 )     (1.9 )     (2.9 )
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (0.2 )     0.6       0.4  
Home equity line           0.1       0.1  
Consumer           0.3       0.3  
Lease financing           0.4       0.4  
Total Loans and Leases     (0.4 )     (6.8 )     (7.2 )
Other Earning Assets     (0.1 )     0.1        
Total Change in Interest Income     (2.3 )     (7.3 )     (9.6 )
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.1 )     (2.4 )     (2.5 )
Money Market     (0.9 )     (4.4 )     (5.3 )
Time     0.3       (1.5 )     (1.2 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     (0.7 )     (8.3 )     (9.0 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings     (2.2 )     (0.5 )     (2.7 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities           (0.2 )     (0.2 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     (2.9 )     (9.0 )     (11.9 )
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 0.6     $ 1.7     $ 2.3  


(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 7
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
    Compared to December 31, 2023
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 4.6     $ (1.1 )   $ 3.5  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (4.1 )     (2.2 )     (6.3 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (1.1 )     0.2       (0.9 )
Total Investment Securities     (5.2 )     (2.0 )     (7.2 )
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.1       (1.6 )     (1.5 )
Commercial real estate     (0.4 )     (2.1 )     (2.5 )
Construction     1.8       (1.1 )     0.7  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (1.0 )     3.0       2.0  
Home equity line     (0.1 )     2.1       2.0  
Consumer     (1.7 )     2.3       0.6  
Lease financing     0.7       0.1       0.8  
Total Loans and Leases     (0.6 )     2.7       2.1  
Other Earning Assets           0.7       0.7  
Total Change in Interest Income     (1.2 )     0.3       (0.9 )
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.6 )     (0.7 )     (1.3 )
Money Market     1.0       (1.9 )     (0.9 )
Time     (0.2 )     (1.3 )     (1.5 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     0.2       (3.9 )     (3.7 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings     (2.9 )     (0.6 )     (3.5 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     (0.3 )     (0.3 )     (0.6 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     (3.0 )     (4.8 )     (7.8 )
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 1.8     $ 5.1     $ 6.9  


(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 8
    Year Ended December 31, 2024
    Compared to December 31, 2023
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 20.4     $ 0.4     $ 20.8  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (20.4 )     0.8       (19.6 )
Non-Taxable     (0.5 )           (0.5 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (4.1 )           (4.1 )
Non-Taxable     (0.1 )     (0.2 )     (0.3 )
Total Investment Securities     (25.1 )     0.6       (24.5 )
Loans Held for Sale     0.1             0.1  
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     (0.7 )     8.3       7.6  
Commercial real estate     3.3       13.0       16.3  
Construction     7.9       3.5       11.4  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (3.2 )     10.2       7.0  
Home equity line     1.1       10.6       11.7  
Consumer     (8.2 )     10.1       1.9  
Lease financing     3.2       (1.0 )     2.2  
Total Loans and Leases     3.4       54.7       58.1  
Other Earning Assets     (0.9 )     2.7       1.8  
Total Change in Interest Income     (2.1 )     58.4       56.3  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (1.6 )     21.7       20.1  
Money Market     4.5       27.2       31.7  
Time     10.0       15.7       25.7  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     12.9       64.6       77.5  
Federal Funds Purchased     (0.4 )     (0.4 )     (0.8 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings     7.7       (0.7 )     7.0  
Long-Term Borrowings     (6.3 )     (6.2 )     (12.5 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     (1.5 )     0.1       (1.4 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     12.4       57.4       69.8  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ (14.5 )   $ 1.0     $ (13.5 )


(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

                         
Loans and Leases                     Table 9
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023
Commercial and industrial   $ 2,247,428     $ 2,110,077     $ 2,165,349  
Commercial real estate     4,463,992       4,265,289       4,340,243  
Construction     918,326       1,056,249       900,292  
Residential:                        
Residential mortgage     4,168,154       4,187,060       4,283,315  
Home equity line     1,151,739       1,159,823       1,174,588  
Total residential     5,319,893       5,346,883       5,457,903  
Consumer     1,023,969       1,030,044       1,109,901  
Lease financing     434,650       432,828       379,809  
Total loans and leases   $ 14,408,258     $ 14,241,370     $ 14,353,497  


                         
Deposits                     Table 10
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023
Demand   $ 6,975,148     $ 6,800,028     $ 7,583,562  
Savings     6,021,364       5,896,029       6,445,084  
Money Market     4,027,334       4,129,381       3,847,853  
Time     3,298,370       3,402,264       3,456,158  
Total Deposits   $ 20,322,216     $ 20,227,702     $ 21,332,657  


                         
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                     Table 11
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023
Non-Performing Assets                        
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases                        
Commercial Loans:                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 329     $ 934     $ 970  
Commercial real estate     411       152       2,953  
Total Commercial Loans     740       1,086       3,923  
Residential Loans:                        
Residential mortgage     12,768       9,103       7,620  
Home equity line     7,171       7,645       7,052  
Total Residential Loans     19,939       16,748       14,672  
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases     20,679       17,834       18,595  
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 20,679     $ 17,834     $ 18,595  
                         
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                        
Commercial Loans:                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,432     $ 529     $ 494  
Commercial real estate           568       300  
Construction     536              
Total Commercial Loans     1,968       1,097       794  
Residential mortgage     1,317       931        
Consumer     2,734       2,515       2,702  
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More   $ 6,019     $ 4,543     $ 3,496  
                         
Total Loans and Leases   $ 14,408,258     $ 14,241,370     $ 14,353,497  


                               
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   Table 12
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2024
   2023   2024
   2023
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 197,397     $ 193,930     $ 192,570     $ 192,138     $ 177,735  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                              
Commercial Loans:                              
Commercial and industrial     (851 )     (1,178 )     (910 )     (3,615 )     (3,482 )
Commercial real estate           (400 )     (2,500 )     (400 )     (2,500 )
Total Commercial Loans     (851 )     (1,578 )     (3,410 )     (4,015 )     (5,982 )
Residential Loans:                              
Residential mortgage                             (122 )
Home equity line                 (20 )           (292 )
Total Residential Loans                 (20 )           (414 )
Consumer     (4,774 )     (4,192 )     (4,147 )     (18,002 )     (17,110 )
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (5,625 )     (5,770 )     (7,577 )     (22,017 )     (23,506 )
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                              
Commercial and industrial     298       160       171       919       3,346  
Residential Loans:                              
Residential mortgage     30       31       31       119       141  
Home equity line     32       86       163       274       702  
Total Residential Loans     62       117       194       393       843  
Consumer     1,858       1,560       1,450       7,057       7,090  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off     2,218       1,837       1,815       8,369       11,279  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (3,407 )     (3,933 )     (5,762 )     (13,648 )     (12,227 )
(Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses     (750 )     7,400       5,330       14,750       26,630  
Balance at End of Period   $ 193,240     $ 197,397     $ 192,138     $ 193,240     $ 192,138  
Components:                              
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 160,393     $ 163,700     $ 156,533     $ 160,393     $ 156,533  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments     32,847       33,697       35,605       32,847       35,605  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   $ 193,240     $ 197,397     $ 192,138     $ 193,240     $ 192,138  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding   $ 14,276,107     $ 14,304,806     $ 14,349,322     $ 14,312,759     $ 14,266,291  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)     0.09 %     0.11 %     0.16 %     0.10 %     0.09 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding     1.11 %     1.15 %     1.09 %     1.11     1.09 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases     7.76x     9.18x     8.42x     7.76x     8.42x


(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

                                                       
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator     Table 13
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
                                        Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Commercial Lending                                                      
Commercial and Industrial                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass   $ 163,980   $ 73,554   $ 185,433   $ 249,532   $ 17,775   $ 256,119   $ 1,118,075   $ 14,336   $ 2,078,804
Special Mention     808     2,385     1,209     68     300     1,322     41,520         47,612
Substandard             8,096     196     309     1,114     26,089         35,804
Other (1)     17,132     8,928     6,937     2,797     765     1,279     47,370         85,208
Total Commercial and Industrial     181,920     84,867     201,675     252,593     19,149     259,834     1,233,054     14,336     2,247,428
Current period gross charge-offs         578     335     105     221     2,376             3,615
                                                       
Commercial Real Estate                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     322,405     369,948     832,005     634,722     308,156     1,720,243     116,682     7,703     4,311,864
Special Mention     9,014     2,252     7,510     41,399     3,265     10,860     11,861         86,161
Substandard             54,952     1,002         9,732     148         65,834
Other (1)                         133             133
Total Commercial Real Estate     331,419     372,200     894,467     677,123     311,421     1,740,968     128,691     7,703     4,463,992
Current period gross charge-offs                         400             400
                                                       
Construction                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     91,583     198,382     332,000     186,682     41,596     13,824     14,972         879,039
Special Mention                         155             155
Other (1)     12,482     9,688     10,861     1,561     1,199     2,644     697         39,132
Total Construction     104,065     208,070     342,861     188,243     42,795     16,623     15,669         918,326
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Lease Financing                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     149,615     101,684     60,898     14,328     17,703     84,663             428,891
Special Mention                 220                     220
Substandard     4,657     565     317                         5,539
Total Lease Financing     154,272     102,249     61,215     14,548     17,703     84,663             434,650
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Total Commercial Lending   $ 771,676   $ 767,386   $ 1,500,218   $ 1,132,507   $ 391,068   $ 2,102,088   $ 1,377,414   $ 22,039   $ 8,064,396
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 578   $ 335   $ 105   $ 221   $ 2,776   $   $   $ 4,015


                                                       
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
(continued)                                       Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Residential Lending                                                      
Residential Mortgage                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater   $ 168,067   $ 187,710   $ 492,845   $ 946,390   $ 498,443   $ 1,115,557   $   $   $ 3,409,012
680 - 739     18,368     34,901     65,735     103,622     57,369     138,469             418,464
620 - 679     1,726     4,380     23,556     19,355     14,058     40,471             103,546
550 - 619         820     6,526     7,745     4,042     13,783             32,916
Less than 550         734     775     2,264     1,559     6,342             11,674
No Score (3)     13,211     6,719     16,839     9,916     5,518     45,604             97,807
Other (2)     9,456     12,404     16,564     14,311     10,769     28,812     2,419         94,735
Total Residential Mortgage     210,828     247,668     622,840     1,103,603     591,758     1,389,038     2,419         4,168,154
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Home Equity Line                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater                             925,749     1,652     927,401
680 - 739                             161,523     1,030     162,553
620 - 679                             39,235     1,220     40,455
550 - 619                             13,006     416     13,422
Less than 550                             5,993     563     6,556
No Score (3)                             1,352         1,352
Total Home Equity Line                             1,146,858     4,881     1,151,739
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Total Residential Lending   $ 210,828   $ 247,668   $ 622,840   $ 1,103,603   $ 591,758   $ 1,389,038   $ 1,149,277   $ 4,881   $ 5,319,893
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $   $   $   $   $   $   $   $
                                                       
Consumer Lending                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater     92,329     65,738     84,007     44,192     14,607     6,897     101,938     106     409,814
680 - 739     68,371     46,533     44,504     21,829     7,652     5,278     86,935     509     281,611
620 - 679     30,618     17,728     19,942     10,252     4,195     4,152     50,544     775     138,206
550 - 619     6,108     6,768     9,312     5,702     2,574     3,106     15,641     778     49,989
Less than 550     2,012     3,950     5,572     3,594     1,591     1,830     5,311     593     24,453
No Score (3)     1,881     106     38         7     9     38,932     176     41,149
Other (2)             277     887     99     956     76,528         78,747
Total Consumer Lending   $ 201,319   $ 140,823   $ 163,652   $ 86,456   $ 30,725   $ 22,228   $ 375,829   $ 2,937   $ 1,023,969
Current period gross charge-offs   $ 732   $ 2,055   $ 2,606   $ 1,388   $ 676   $ 2,685   $ 7,168   $ 692   $ 18,002
                                                       
Total Loans and Leases   $ 1,183,823   $ 1,155,877   $ 2,286,710   $ 2,322,566   $ 1,013,551   $ 3,513,354   $ 2,902,520   $ 29,857   $ 14,408,258
Current period gross charge-offs   $ 732   $ 2,633   $ 2,941   $ 1,493   $ 897   $ 5,461   $ 7,168   $ 692   $ 22,017


(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of December 31, 2024, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of December 31, 2024, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

                                         
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation   Table 14
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31,      September 30,      December 31,      December 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Income Statement Data:                                        
Net income   $ 52,496     $ 61,492     $ 47,502     $ 230,129     $ 234,983  
                                         
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 2,629,600     $ 2,588,806     $ 2,374,669     $ 2,557,215     $ 2,346,713  
Less: average goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492       995,492       995,492  
Average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,634,108     $ 1,593,314     $ 1,379,177     $ 1,561,723     $ 1,351,221  
                                         
Average total assets   $ 23,795,735     $ 24,046,696     $ 24,404,727     $ 23,996,723     $ 24,625,445  
Less: average goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492       995,492       995,492  
Average tangible assets   $ 22,800,243     $ 23,051,204     $ 23,409,235     $ 23,001,231     $ 23,629,953  
                                         
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)     7.94 %     9.45 %     7.94 %     9.00 %     10.01 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)     12.78 %     15.35 %     13.66 %     14.74 %     17.39 %
                                         
Return on average total assets(1)     0.88 %     1.02 %     0.77 %     0.96 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     0.92 %     1.06 %     0.81 %     1.00 %     0.99 %


                         
                   
    As of     As of     As of  
    December 31,      September 30,      December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2024     2023  
Balance Sheet Data:                        
Total stockholders' equity   $ 2,617,486     $ 2,648,034     $ 2,486,066  
Less: goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,621,994     $ 1,652,542     $ 1,490,574  
                         
Total assets   $ 23,828,186     $ 23,780,285     $ 24,926,474  
Less: goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Tangible assets   $ 22,832,694     $ 22,784,793     $ 23,930,982  
                         
Shares outstanding     126,422,898       127,886,167       127,618,761  
                         
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.98 %     11.14 %     9.97 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.10 %     7.25 %     6.23 %
                         
Book value per share   $ 20.70     $ 20.71     $ 19.48  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 12.83     $ 12.92     $ 11.68  


(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.


