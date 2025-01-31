Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,971 in the last 365 days.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024; the fourth quarter of 2024 included $3.9 million in expenses related to the merger and $0.5 million for a legal settlement compared to $17.0 million in expenses related to the merger, $15.5 million of provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and $4.8 million for an executive retirement, net of taxes, for the third quarter of 2024;
  • Excluding the impact of the non-recurring charges referenced above, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $16.7 million(1) and $0.87(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share of $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025; this represents an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, or 13%;
  • The previously announced cost save target of 18% has been achieved for the go-forward operating run rate as of December 31, 2024;
  • With the core conversion being completed in November 2024, the fourth quarter results reflected several ongoing activities associated with the conversion and the transitional period; the fourth quarter also included elevated salaries and employee benefit expenses due to year end performance-based incentive accruals;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024; the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $7.2 million of net interest income, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $5.8 million of net interest income, which represents 42 basis points of net interest margin, for the third quarter of 2024;
  • Commercial loans declined by $59.5 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 due primarily to strategic actions to reduce risk in the portfolio, including reducing commercial real estate ("CRE") loan concentrations; a pool of mostly commercial and industrial loans totaling $6.0 million was sold, including $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans; total classified loans declined by $16.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024;
  • Noninterest income decreased by $1.2 million to $11.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024; this reduction was driven by certain courtesy fee waivers provided to clients as well as tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the fourth quarter;
  • The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, inclusive of a charge-off of $2.4 million for one commercial and industrial (C&I) relationship and charge-offs associated with the loan sale of $0.6 million, which was offset by the acceleration of a purchase mark for the same amount;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $21.19 per share at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income totaled $13.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and net income of $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $0.71 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses and other non-recurring charges, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $16.7 million(1) and $0.87(1), respectively. For the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding the impact from the merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.6 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively.

“While we are pleased with another year of strong core earnings, we are even more excited about what lies ahead,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We successfully completed our core conversion in November and have achieved the targeted 18% cost savings in our future operating run rate of the two banks’ combined noninterest expense base. With the integration behind us, we look forward to returning our focus to growing the company, enhancing shareholder value and building the premier community banking franchise in our Pennsylvania and Maryland markets.”

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment was $3.9 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $50.2 million, compared to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to strategic actions to reduce risk in the portfolio, including reducing CRE loan concentrations.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $2.9 million to $829.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $826.8 million at September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, investment securities totaling $37.7 million were purchased, partially offset by paydowns of $18.1 million and net unrealized losses of $16.2 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.1 years at December 31, 2024 compared to 4.6 years at September 30, 2024. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at December 31, 2024, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the fourth quarter of 2024, deposits decreased by $35.1 million to $4.6 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024 due to normal seasonal activity. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 85% at December 31, 2024 from 86% at September 30, 2024.

Borrowings

The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings remained at $115.4 million at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024.

Goodwill and Intangible Assets

Goodwill decreased by $2.5 million from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 due to certain purchase accounting adjustments, primarily an increase in the core deposit intangible of $4.1 million.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $50.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $51.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased to 4.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, securities, deposits and borrowings of $7.2 million, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $5.8 million, which represented 42 basis points of net interest margin. Funding costs show signs of stabilizing.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $2.7 million to $68.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $70.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average loans decreased by $28.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $1.9 million to $29.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $31.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $58.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average borrowings decreased by $1.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Interest expense includes $0.9 million and $1.5 million of amortization of purchase accounting marks for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased to $48.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $49.6 million at September 30, 2024. The ACL to total loans was 1.24% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank sold $6.0 million of mostly C&I loans, which resulted in a charge-off totaling $0.6 million. There was also a corresponding $0.6 million of purchase accounting accretion associated with these loans.

Classified loans decreased by $16.9 million to $88.6 million at December 31, 2024 from $105.5 million at September 30, 2024 primarily due to a combination of repayments and net rating upgrades, in addition to the loan sale. Non-accrual loans decreased by $2.8 million to $24.1 million at December 31, 2024 from $26.9 million at September 30, 2024 partially due to a sale of mostly C&I loans on nonaccrual status totaling $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased to 0.61% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2024 and decreased from 1.11% at December 31, 2023. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased by $1.2 million to $11.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. There were reduced service charges in the fourth quarter due to fee waivers provided to clients in the post-conversion period from November through the end of the year.

Wealth management income decreased to $4.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The team continues to provide value added services to clients and deliver strong results.

Other income decreased by $0.3 million to $1.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to income from solar tax credits totaling $0.3 million recorded during the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $17.4 million to $42.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $60.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company’s financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 reflect Orrstown’s results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the merger-related items below, the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, merger-related expenses totaled $3.9 million, a decrease of $13.1 million, compared to $17.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The merger costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 include employee separation costs, software conversion costs and professional fees. The Company expect to incur some additional merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2025.

Salaries and benefits expense decreased by $4.8 million to $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2024 included $4.8 million of expenses associated with the retirement of an executive.

Intangible asset amortization increased to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This increase is due to the amortization expense recognized on the core deposit intangible of $40.1 million and wealth customer relationship intangible of $10.4 million established on July 1, 2024 from the merger. Due to the aforementioned purchase accounting adjustment, the three months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.4 million of additional amortization expense associated with this adjustment.

Taxes other than income decreased by $0.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease reflects tax credits recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.1% for both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits partially offset by the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") and the impact of nondeductible merger-related costs. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $516.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $516.2 million at September 30, 2024. The impact of net income of $13.7 million was offset by a reduction of $10.4 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss from an increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio and dividend payments of $4.4 million.

Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $21.19 per share at December 31, 2024 from $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 7.5% at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.4% at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 8.3% at December 31, 2024 compared to 8.0% at September 30, 2024 driven by earnings and a decrease in average assets during the fourth quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Profitability for the period:              
Net interest income $ 50,573     $ 26,018     $ 155,254     $ 104,906  
Provision for credit losses   1,755       418       16,546       1,682  
Noninterest income   11,247       6,491       37,435       25,652  
Noninterest expenses   42,930       22,392       148,337       83,843  
Income before income tax expense   17,135       9,699       27,806       45,033  
Income tax expense   3,451       2,056       5,756       9,370  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 13,684     $ 7,643     $ 22,050     $ 35,663  
               
Financial ratios:              
Return on average assets (1)   1.00 %     1.00 %     0.51 %     1.19 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (1) (2) (3)   1.22 %     1.13 %     1.30 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity (1)   10.54 %     12.21 %     5.62 %     14.66 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (1) (2) (3)   12.86 %     13.77 %     14.29 %     15.06 %
Net interest margin (1)   4.05 %     3.71 %     3.92 %     3.80 %
Efficiency ratio   69.4 %     68.9 %     77.0 %     64.2 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2) (3)   62.3 %     65.6 %     62.5 %     63.4 %
Income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.72     $ 0.74     $ 1.49     $ 3.45  
Basic, adjusted (2) (3) $ 0.87     $ 0.84     $ 3.80     $ 3.54  
Diluted $ 0.71     $ 0.73     $ 1.48     $ 3.42  
Diluted, adjusted (2) (3) $ 0.87     $ 0.83     $ 3.76     $ 3.51  
               
Average equity to average assets   9.45 %     8.18 %     9.08 %     8.11 %
               
(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges for all periods presented.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)      
(continued)      
  December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2023  
At period-end:      
Total assets $ 5,431,023     $ 3,064,240  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   3,882,525       2,269,611  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   6,614       5,816  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   829,711       513,519  
Total deposits   4,615,706       2,558,814  
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   141,227       147,285  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,680       32,093  
Shareholders' equity   516,682       265,056  
       
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.24 %     1.25 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.61 %     1.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.45 %     0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   202 %     112 %
Total risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   12.4 %     13.0 %
Orrstown Bank   12.4 %     12.8 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.2 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.2 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.0 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.2 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.3 %     8.9 %
Orrstown Bank   9.1 %     9.5 %
       
Book value per common share $ 26.65     $ 24.98  
       
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)      
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 51,026     $ 32,586  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   187,282       32,575  
Cash and cash equivalents   238,308       65,161  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   20,232       11,992  
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $864,920 and $549,089 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   829,711       513,519  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   6,614       5,816  
Loans   3,931,214       2,298,313  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (48,689 )     (28,702 )
Net loans   3,882,525       2,269,611  
Premises and equipment, net   50,217       29,393  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   143,854       73,204  
Goodwill   68,106       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   47,765       2,414  
Accrued interest receivable   21,058       13,630  
Deferred tax assets, net   42,647       22,017  
Other assets   79,986       38,759  
Total assets $ 5,431,023     $ 3,064,240  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 886,786     $ 430,959  
Interest-bearing   3,728,920       2,127,855  
Total deposits   4,615,706       2,558,814  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   25,863       9,785  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   115,364       137,500  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,680       32,093  
Other liabilities   88,728       60,992  
Total liabilities   4,914,341       2,799,184  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,722,640 shares issued and 19,389,967 outstanding at December 31, 2024; 11,204,599 shares issued and 10,612,390 outstanding at December 31, 2023   1,027       583  
Additional paid—in capital   423,274       189,027  
Retained earnings   126,540       117,667  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (26,316 )     (28,476 )
Treasury stock— 332,673 and 592,209 shares, at cost at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (7,843 )     (13,745 )
Total shareholders’ equity   516,682       265,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,431,023     $ 3,064,240  

 

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest income                
Loans   $ 67,870     $ 33,910     $ 210,287     $ 126,595  
Investment securities - taxable     8,773       4,787       27,361       18,031  
Investment securities - tax-exempt     880       871       3,521       3,462  
Short-term investments     2,492       460       7,764       1,809  
Total interest income     80,015       40,028       248,933       149,897  
Interest expense                
Deposits     26,850       12,118       84,234       37,510  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased     67       30       215       114  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     1,165       1,358       4,945       5,350  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt     1,360       504       4,285       2,017  
Total interest expense     29,442       14,010       93,679       44,991  
Net interest income     50,573       26,018       155,254       104,906  
Provision for credit losses     1,755       418       16,546       1,682  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     48,818       25,600       138,708       103,224  
Noninterest income                
Service charges     2,050       1,198       6,893       4,866  
Interchange income     1,608       952       5,259       3,873  
Swap fee income     597       588       1,676       1,039  
Wealth management income     4,902       2,945       16,353       11,340  
Mortgage banking activities     517       143       1,835       591  
Investment securities (losses) gains     (5 )     (39 )     249       (47 )
Other income     1,578       704       5,170       3,990  
Total noninterest income     11,247       6,491       37,435       25,652  
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits     22,444       12,848       76,581       50,983  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     4,893       2,534       14,570       9,593  
Data processing     1,540       1,247       6,088       4,913  
Advertising and bank promotions     878       501       2,587       2,157  
FDIC insurance     955       460       2,677       1,960  
Professional services     1,591       702       4,142       2,905  
Taxes other than income     (312 )     203       734       1,050  
Intangible asset amortization     2,838       236       5,742       953  
Merger-related expenses     3,887       1,059       22,671       1,059  
Restructuring expenses     39             296        
Other operating expenses     4,177       2,602       12,249       8,270  
Total noninterest expenses     42,930       22,392       148,337       83,843  
Income before income tax expense     17,135       9,699       27,806       45,033  
Income tax expense     3,451       2,056       5,756       9,370  
Net income   $ 13,684     $ 7,643     $ 22,050     $ 35,663  
continued
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Share information:                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.72     $ 0.74     $ 1.49     $ 3.45  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.71     $ 0.73     $ 1.48     $ 3.42  
Dividends paid per share   $ 0.23     $ 0.20     $ 0.86     $ 0.80  
Weighted average shares - basic     19,118       10,321       14,761       10,340  
Weighted average shares - diluted     19,300       10,419       14,914       10,435  


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
     
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(In thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                                          
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 199,236   $ 2,492     4.96 %   $ 184,465   $ 2,452     5.29 %   $ 142,868   $ 1,864     5.25 %   $ 74,523   $ 956     5.16 %   $ 37,873   $ 460     4.82 %
Investment securities (1)(2)   849,389     9,887     4.66       849,700     10,123     4.77       538,451     6,114     4.54       519,851     5,694     4.39       508,891     5,890     4.63  
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6)   3,961,269     68,073     6.82       3,989,259     70,849     7.07       2,324,942     35,690     6.17       2,308,103     36,382     6.34       2,286,678     34,055     5.91  
Total interest-earning assets   5,009,894     80,452     6.38       5,023,424     83,424     6.61       3,006,261     43,668     5.84       2,902,477     43,032     5.96       2,833,442     40,405     5.67  
Other assets   454,271             491,719             204,863             196,295             204,382        
Total assets $ 5,464,165           $ 5,515,143           $ 3,211,124           $ 3,098,772           $ 3,037,824        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits(7) $ 1,257,316     5,360     1.69     $ 2,554,743     16,165     2.52     $ 1,649,753     10,118     2.47     $ 1,570,622     9,192     2.35     $ 1,543,575     8,333     2.14  
Savings deposits(7)   1,538,287     10,381     2.68       283,337     148     0.21       165,467     140     0.34       170,005     144     0.34       178,351     153     0.34  
Time deposits   998,963     11,109     4.41       1,014,628     12,290     4.82       481,721     5,007     4.18       428,443     4,180     3.92       392,085     3,632     3.67  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,794,566     26,850     2.81       3,852,708     28,603     2.95       2,296,941     15,265     2.67       2,169,070     13,516     2.51       2,114,011     12,118     2.27  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   21,572     67     1.23       23,075     96     1.66       13,412     27     0.81       12,010     25     0.85       13,874     30     0.85  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   115,373     1,165     4.01       115,388     1,154     3.98       115,000     1,152     4.03       137,505     1,474     4.31       127,843     1,358     4.21  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,571     1,360     7.88       68,399     1,437     8.36       32,118     734     9.19       32,100     754     9.45       32,083     504     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,000,082     29,442     2.92       4,059,570     31,290     3.07       2,457,471     17,178     2.81       2,350,685     15,769     2.70       2,287,811     14,010     2.43  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   849,999             807,886             423,037             417,469             441,695        
Other liabilities   97,685             110,017             57,828             62,329             59,876        
Total liabilities   4,947,766             4,977,473             2,938,336             2,830,483             2,789,382        
Shareholders' equity   516,399             537,670             272,788             268,289             248,442        
Total $ 5,464,165           $ 5,515,143           $ 3,211,124           $ 3,098,772           $ 3,037,824        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       51,010     3.46 %         52,134     3.55 %         26,490     3.02 %         27,263     3.26 %         26,395     3.24 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         4.05 %           4.14 %           3.54 %           3.77 %           3.71 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (437 )             (437 )             (387 )             (382 )             (377 )    
Net interest income     $ 50,573             $ 51,697             $ 26,103             $ 26,881             $ 26,018      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         125 %           124 %           122 %           123 %           124 %
                                                           
NOTES:                                                          
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status in the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(6) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $7.6 million, $7.3 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(7) Changes between average deposit type balances are due to operational updates for deposit sweeps during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

 

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
(continued)                      
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(In thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                      
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 150,500     $ 7,764       5.14 %   $ 40,856     $ 1,809       4.43 %
Investment securities (1)(2)   690,223       31,817       4.60       520,465       22,414       4.31  
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6)   3,150,425       210,994       6.68       2,239,574       127,107       5.68  
Total interest-earning assets   3,991,148       250,575       6.26       2,800,895       151,330       5.40  
Other assets   330,324               198,632          
Total assets $ 4,321,472             $ 2,999,527          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits(7) $ 1,147,124       21,455       1.87     $ 1,525,204       26,944       1.77  
Savings deposits(7)   1,153,097       30,193       2.61       198,157       585       0.30  
Time deposits   732,446       32,586       4.44       338,170       9,981       2.95  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,032,667       84,234       2.77       2,061,531       37,510       1.82  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   17,543       215       1.22       14,111       114       0.80  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   120,787       4,945       4.08       123,697       5,350       4.32  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   50,397       4,285       8.48       32,058       2,017       6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,221,394       93,679       2.91       2,231,397       44,991       2.02  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   625,714               470,349          
Other liabilities   82,084               54,447          
Total liabilities   3,929,192               2,756,193          
Shareholders' equity   392,280               243,334          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,321,472             $ 2,999,527          
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       156,896       3.36 %         106,339       3.39 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin           3.92 %             3.80 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (1,642 )             (1,433 )    
Net interest income     $ 155,254             $ 104,906      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           124 %             126 %
                       
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
(6) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $15.2 million and $0.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(7) Changes between average deposit type balances are due to operational updates for deposit sweeps during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

 

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
                   
(In thousands) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Profitability for the quarter:                  
Net interest income $ 50,573     $ 51,697     $ 26,103     $ 26,881     $ 26,018  
Provision for credit losses   1,755       13,681       812       298       418  
Noninterest income   11,247       12,386       7,172       6,630       6,491  
Noninterest expenses   42,930       60,299       22,639       22,469       22,392  
Income (loss) before income taxes   17,135       (9,897 )     9,824       10,744       9,699  
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,451       (1,994 )     2,086       2,213       2,056  
Net income (loss) $ 13,684     $ (7,903 )   $ 7,738     $ 8,531     $ 7,643  
                   
Financial ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1)   1.00 %     (0.57) %     0.97 %     1.11 %     1.00 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)(3)   1.22 %     1.55 %     1.09 %     1.19 %     1.13 %
Return on average equity (1)   10.54 %     (5.85) %     11.41 %     12.79 %     12.21 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)(3)   12.86 %     15.85 %     12.88 %     13.79 %     13.77 %
Net interest margin (1)   4.05 %     4.14 %     3.54 %     3.77 %     3.71 %
Efficiency ratio   69.4 %     94.1 %     68.0 %     67.0 %     68.9 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3)   62.3 %     67.2 %     64.6 %     65.0 %     65.6 %
                   
Per share information:                  
Income (loss) per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.72     $ (0.41 )   $ 0.74     $ 0.82     $ 0.74  
Basic, adjusted (2)(3)   0.87       1.12       0.84       0.89       0.84  
Diluted   0.71       (0.41 )     0.73       0.81       0.73  
Diluted, adjusted (2)(3)   0.87       1.11       0.83       0.88       0.83  
Book value   26.65       26.65       25.97       25.38       24.98  
Book value, adjusted (2) (3)   28.40       28.24       26.12       25.44       25.07  
Tangible book value (3)   21.19       21.12       24.08       23.47       23.03  
Tangible book value, adjusted (2) (3)   22.94       22.72       24.23       23.53       23.12  
Cash dividends paid   0.23       0.23       0.20       0.20       0.20  
                   
Average basic shares   19,118       19,088       10,393       10,349       10,321  
Average diluted shares   19,300       19,226       10,553       10,482       10,419  
                                       
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for all periods presented.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.

 

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
(continued)                  
(In thousands) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges $ 2,050     $ 2,360     $ 1,283     $ 1,200     $ 1,198  
Interchange income   1,608       1,779       961       911       952  
Swap fee income   597       505       375       199       588  
Wealth management income   4,902       5,037       3,312       3,102       2,945  
Mortgage banking activities   517       491       369       458       143  
Other income   1,578       1,943       884       765       704  
Investment securities (losses) gains   (5 )     271       (12 )     (5 )     (39 )
Total noninterest income $ 11,247     $ 12,386     $ 7,172     $ 6,630     $ 6,491  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,444     $ 27,190     $ 13,195     $ 13,752     $ 12,848  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   4,893       4,333       2,705       2,639       2,534  
Data processing   1,540       2,046       1,237       1,265       1,247  
Advertising and bank promotions   878       537       774       398       501  
FDIC insurance   955       862       419       441       460  
Professional services   1,591       1,119       801       631       702  
Taxes other than income   (312 )     503       49       494       203  
Intangible asset amortization   2,838       2,464       215       225       236  
Merger-related expenses   3,887       16,977       1,135       672       1,059  
Restructuring expenses   39       257                    
Other operating expenses   4,177       4,011       2,109       1,952       2,602  
Total noninterest expenses $ 42,930     $ 60,299     $ 22,639     $ 22,469     $ 22,392  

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
(In thousands) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Balance Sheet at quarter end:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,308     $ 236,780     $ 132,509     $ 182,722     $ 65,161  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   20,232       20,247       11,147       11,453       11,992  
Securities available for sale   829,711       826,828       529,082       514,909       513,519  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   6,614       3,561       1,562       535       5,816  
Loans:                  
Commercial real estate:                  
Owner occupied   633,567       622,726       371,301       364,280       373,757  
Non-owner occupied   1,160,238       1,164,501       710,477       707,871       694,638  
Multi-family   274,135       276,296       151,542       147,773       150,675  
Non-owner occupied residential   179,512       190,786       89,156       91,858       95,040  
Agricultural   125,156       129,486       25,551       25,909       26,847  
Commercial and industrial   451,384       471,983       349,425       339,615       340,238  
Acquisition and development:                  
1-4 family residential construction   47,432       56,383       32,439       22,277       24,516  
Commercial and land development   241,424       262,317       129,883       118,010       115,249  
Municipal   30,044       27,960       10,594       10,925       9,812  
Total commercial loans   3,142,892       3,202,438       1,870,368       1,828,518       1,830,772  
Residential mortgage:                  
First lien   460,297       451,195       271,153       270,748       266,239  
Home equity – term   5,988       6,508       4,633       4,966       5,078  
Home equity – lines of credit   303,561       303,165       192,736       189,966       186,450  
Installment and other loans   18,476       18,131       8,713       8,875       9,774  
Total loans   3,931,214       3,981,437       2,347,603       2,303,073       2,298,313  
Allowance for credit losses   (48,689 )     (49,630 )     (29,864 )     (29,165 )     (28,702 )
Net loans held for investment   3,882,525       3,931,807       2,317,739       2,273,908       2,269,611  
Goodwill   68,106       70,655       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   47,765       46,144       1,974       2,189       2,414  
Total assets   5,431,023       5,470,589       3,198,782       3,183,331       3,064,240  
Total deposits   4,615,706       4,650,853       2,702,884       2,695,951       2,558,814  
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   141,227       137,310       129,625       127,099       147,285  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,680       68,510       32,128       32,111       32,093  
Total shareholders' equity   516,682       516,206       278,376       271,682       265,056  

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Capital and credit quality measures (1):                  
Total risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   12.4 %     12.4 %     13.3 %     13.4 %     13.0 %
Orrstown Bank   12.4 %     12.2 %     13.1 %     13.1 %     12.8 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.2 %     10.0 %     11.1 %     11.2 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.2 %     11.0 %     12.0 %     11.9 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.0 %     9.8 %     11.1 %     11.2 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.2 %     11.0 %     12.0 %     11.9 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.3 %     8.0 %     8.9 %     9.0 %     8.9 %
Orrstown Bank   9.1 %     8.8 %     9.5 %     9.6 %     9.5 %
                   
Average equity to average assets   9.45 %     9.75 %     8.50 %     8.66 %     8.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.24 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.27 %     1.25 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.61 %     0.68 %     0.36 %     0.56 %     1.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.45 %     0.49 %     0.26 %     0.40 %     0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   202 %     184 %     357 %     226 %     112 %
                   
Other information:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,002     $ 269     $ 113     $ (42 )   $ (6 )
Classified loans   88,628       105,465       48,722       48,997       55,030  
Nonperforming and other risk assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans   24,111       26,927       8,363       12,886       25,527  
Other real estate owned   138       138                    
Total nonperforming assets   24,249       27,065       8,363       12,886       25,527  
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing   4,897       9,497                   9  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   641       337       187       99       66  
Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 29,787     $ 36,899     $ 8,550     $ 12,985     $ 25,602  
 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.


Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $115.9 million and $21.1 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company incurred $3.9 million, $17.0 million, $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $0.5 million and $20.2 million, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 516,682     $ 516,206     $ 278,376     $ 271,682     $ 265,056  
Less: Goodwill     68,106       70,655       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets     47,765       46,144       1,974       2,189       2,414  
Related tax effect     (10,031 )     (9,690 )     (415 )     (460 )     (507 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 410,842     $ 409,097     $ 258,093     $ 251,229     $ 244,425  
                     
Common shares outstanding     19,390       19,373       10,720       10,705       10,612  
                     
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 26.65     $ 26.65     $ 25.97     $ 25.38     $ 24.98  
Intangible assets per share     5.46       5.53       1.89       1.91       1.95  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 21.19     $ 21.12     $ 24.08     $ 23.47     $ 23.03  


(In thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring Charges December 31,
2024 		  September 30, 2024   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Net income (loss) (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 13,684     $ (7,903 )   $ 7,738     $ 8,531     $ 7,643     $ 22,050     $ 35,663  
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)   3,887       16,977       1,135       672       1,059       22,671       1,059  
Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B)   35       4,758                         4,793        
Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B)         15,504                         15,504        
Plus: Provision for legal settlement (B)   478                               478        
Less: Related tax effect (C)   (1,386 )     (7,915 )     (139 )     (1 )     (79 )     (9,442 )     (79 )
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP $ 16,698     $ 21,421     $ 8,734     $ 9,202     $ 8,623     $ 56,054     $ 36,643  
                           
Average assets (E) $ 5,464,165     $ 5,515,143     $ 3,211,124     $ 3,098,772     $ 3,037,824     $ 4,321,472     $ 2,999,527  
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1)   1.00 %      (0.57) %     0.97 %     1.11 %     1.00 %     0.51 %     1.19 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP (1)   1.22 %     1.55 %     1.09 %     1.19 %     1.13 %     1.30 %     1.22 %
                           
Average equity (F) $ 516,399     $ 537,670     $ 272,788     $ 268,289     $ 248,442     $ 392,280     $ 243,334  
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1)   10.54 %     (5.85) %     11.41 %     12.79 %     12.21 %     5.62 %     14.66 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP (1)   12.86 %     15.85 %     12.88 %     13.79 %     13.77 %     14.29 %     15.06 %
                           
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   19,118       19,088       10,393       10,349       10,321       14,761       10,340  
Basic earnings (loss) per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 0.72     $ (0.41 )   $ 0.74     $ 0.82     $ 0.74     $ 1.49     $ 3.45  
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP $ 0.87     $ 1.12     $ 0.84     $ 0.89     $ 0.84     $ 3.80     $ 3.54  
                           
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   19,300       19,226       10,553       10,482       10,419       14,914       10,435  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 0.71     $ (0.41 )   $ 0.73     $ 0.81     $ 0.73     $ 1.48     $ 3.42  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP $ 0.87     $ 1.11     $ 0.83     $ 0.88     $ 0.83     $ 3.76     $ 3.51  
                           
continued
(1) Annualized                          


  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30, 2024   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 42,930     $ 60,299     $ 22,639     $ 22,469     $ 22,392     $ 148,337     $ 83,843  
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)   (3,887 )     (16,977 )     (1,135 )     (672 )     (1,059 )     (22,671 )     (1,059 )
Less: Executive retirement expenses (B)   (35 )     (4,758 )                       (4,793 )      
Less: Provision for legal settlement (B)   (478 )                             (478 )      
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP $ 38,531     $ 38,564     $ 21,504     $ 21,797     $ 21,333     $ 120,396     $ 82,784  
                           
Net interest income (K) $ 50,573     $ 51,697     $ 26,103     $ 26,881     $ 26,018     $ 155,254     $ 104,906  
Noninterest income (L)   11,247       12,386       7,172       6,630       6,491       37,435       25,652  
Total operating income (M = K + L) $ 61,820     $ 64,083     $ 33,275     $ 33,511     $ 32,509     $ 192,689     $ 130,558  
                           
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   69.4 %     94.1 %     68.0 %     67.0 %     68.9 %     77.0 %     64.2 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP   62.3 %     60.2 %     64.6 %     65.0 %     65.6 %     62.5 %     63.4 %
                           
(1) Annualized                          


Appendix B - Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at December 31, 2024:

(In thousands)

Sector Portfolio
Mix		   Amortized
Book		   Fair Value   Credit Enhancement   AAA   AA   A   BBB   NR   Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS %   $ 3,073   $ 2,854   27 %   %   %   %   %   100 %   Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS 1       4,060     4,035   27                     100     Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS 9       80,121     80,063   11     7     81         12         Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS       1,985     1,727   7     100                     PACE Loans (2)
Non-Agency CMBS 2       15,920     15,901   27                     100      
Non-Agency RMBS 2       16,555     14,528   16     100                     Reverse Mortgages (3)
Municipal - General Obligation 12       99,515     90,767       11     82     7              
Municipal - Revenue 14       120,903     109,261           82     12         6      
SBA ReRemic (5)       2,283     2,278           100                 SBA Guarantee (4)
Small Business Administration 1       5,926     6,263           100                 SBA Guarantee (4)
Agency MBS 19       160,027     155,778           100                 Residential Mortgages (4)
Agency CMO 38       332,380     326,045           100                  
U.S. Treasury securities 2       20,043     18,063           100                 U.S. Government Guarantee (4)
Corporate bonds       1,935     1,954               52     48          
  100 %   $ 864,726   $ 829,517       4 %   89 %   3 %   1 %   3 %    
                                       
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                                       
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.


About the Company

With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; changes in interest rates; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger with Codorus (the “Merger”) are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; the possibility that revenues following the Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the ability to complete the integration of the two companies successfully; the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Merger; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more