GBI Costa Rica Revives Pura Pora: A Hidden ‘Fountain of Youth’

CARTAGO, Costa Rica, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A once-forgotten gem from Costa Rica’s past is stepping back into the spotlight. The famed Pura Pora hot springs, celebrated in the 19th century as the country’s “Fountain of Youth,” are undergoing a remarkable transformation under the stewardship of GBI Costa Rica . Renowned for their mineral-rich, rejuvenating waters, these hot springs once attracted aristocrats and global travelers seeking respite and healing. After decades of obscurity, they are now poised to become a beacon of wellness tourism in Costa Rica.

Originally the centerpiece of the Bella Vista Hotel, built in 1885, Pura Pora offered relief from ailments such as arthritis, skin conditions, and respiratory issues. The 1910 earthquake, however, left the hotel in ruins, and the springs vanished from public awareness. Adventurer Avraham Kotlitzky rediscovered Pura Pora decades later, inspired by the region’s storied past and the potential for a modern-day sanctuary. Now, GBI Costa Rica aims to restore the springs’ legacy while embracing cutting-edge sustainability and luxury.





Instalaciones del Palacio Purapora en Agua Caliente de Cartago / Buildings of Purapora Palace in Agua Caliente of Cartago.

“This is about more than preserving history—it’s about crafting a forward-thinking destination,” says Chen Noiman , co-founder of GBI Costa Rica. “Pura Pora will redefine wellness tourism by harmonizing Costa Rica’s natural splendor with contemporary comfort and innovation.”

Central to the project is a state-of-the-art wellness center, featuring thermal baths that tap directly into the hot springs, advanced hydrotherapy clinics, and therapeutic mud treatments. To broaden its appeal, GBI Costa Rica will also introduce eco-conscious suites, health-oriented dining options spotlighting local cuisine, and immersive cultural experiences that reveal Cartago’s heritage. This holistic approach ensures visitors of all backgrounds, from leisure travelers to dedicated wellness enthusiasts, can benefit from the project’s transformative vision.

To introduce these ambitious plans, GBI Costa Rica will host the UpPura Conference , a free event inviting investors to explore Pura Pora’s future firsthand. Attendees will not only gain insights into how the revitalized hot springs can reshape sustainable tourism in Cartago and beyond, but they’ll also enjoy a complimentary three-night stay at the hotel to experience the transformation for themselves.

With its rich history, pristine landscapes, and focus on innovation, Pura Pora promises to be more than a luxurious escape—it stands as a symbol of Costa Rica’s evolving commitment to holistic well-being. For those looking to help shape the next era of responsible travel, Pura Pora offers an inspiring opportunity to uplift and rejuvenate generations to come.

Media Contact:

GBI Costa Rica

info@uppura.com

https://uppura.com

Great Business Ideas Great Business Ideas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.