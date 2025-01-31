Working Visit by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to the Federal Republic of Germany, 26 January to 31 January 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has concluded his working visit to Berlin, commemorating the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Singapore and Germany.

During his visit, DPM Heng delivered a keynote speech at the 16th WELT Economic Summit. In his speech, DPM Heng addressed key global challenges confronting both advanced and emerging economies, namely, deglobalisation, digitalisation, demographics, and decarbonisation. DPM Heng also shared Singapore’s experience in economic transformation to meet these challenges and highlighted how Singapore and Germany can work together to unlock new avenues of growth.

DPM Heng also met Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks Wolfgang Schmidt, and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Chairman Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the Summit. They reaffirmed the robust and longstanding bilateral relationship and looked forward to deepening ties under the Singapore-Germany Strategic Partnership.

In addition, DPM Heng visited Siemens Energy and SAP, global leaders in energy technology and enterprise applications and business AI, respectively. He had productive discussions with business leaders, including at roundtables organised by the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) and the CDU Wirtschaftsrat (Economic Council). In these meetings, DPM Heng highlighted Singapore’s role as a strategic gateway for German businesses exploring opportunities in Asia, particularly in ASEAN, as well as a Global-Asia node for technology, innovation, and enterprise. DPM Heng emphasised the potential for increased collaboration in areas like digitalisation, sustainability, and finance.

DPM Heng also engaged key research institutes and innovative start-ups to deepen collaboration and discuss ways to leverage science, technology, and innovation to build stronger societies and more productive economies. While in Berlin, DPM Heng met overseas Singaporeans at a reception to celebrate Chinese New Year and Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60).

DPM Heng arrives back in Singapore today.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 JANUARY 2025