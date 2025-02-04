Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The Business Research Company’s Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The buy now, pay later market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $231.51 billion in 2024 to $343.52 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.4%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, increased consumer demand for flexible payment methods, the popularity of digital wallets and mobile payments, a growing millennial and Gen Z consumer base, and heightened competition among payment service providers.

How Big Is the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The buy now, pay later market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $1,438.64 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.1%. This growth in the forecast period is driven by the expansion of BNPL services into physical retail, the rise of cross-border e-commerce, increasing adoption by traditional retailers, a focus on responsible lending and consumer protection, and the growth of embedded finance and BNPL-as-a-service offerings. Key trends during this period include integration with point-of-sale systems, personalization of BNPL options, partnerships between BNPL providers and merchants, integration with loyalty programs, and evolving regulatory changes in the BNPL sector.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Buy Now Pay Later Market?

The growing adoption of online payment methods is anticipated to drive the expansion of the buy-now-pay-later market in the future. Online payments involve transactions for goods or services purchased either online or offline. With the buy now, pay later option, customers can make small purchases both online and offline, with the ability to pay quickly.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Buy Now Pay Later Market Share?

Major companies operating in the buy now pay later market include Paytm Postpaid, PayPal Holdings Inc., Affirm Inc., Klarna Inc., Splitit Ltd., Sezzle Inc., Perpay Inc., Openpay, Quadpay Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Buy Now Pay Later Market Size?

Technological innovation is a significant trend gaining traction in the buy-now-pay-later market. Leading players in the market are focusing on providing advanced digital services to maintain their competitive edge in the buy-now-pay-later space.

How Is the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Segmented?

The buy now pay later market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Channel: Online, POS

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

3) By End Use: Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Garment, Healthcare, Leisure and Entertainment, Retail, Others End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Online: E-commerce Platforms, Mobile Apps, Online marketplaces

2) By Point of Sale (POS): In-store Retail, Restaurant And Hospitality, Service-Based Businesses

The Leading Region in the Buy Now Pay Later Market is:

North America was the largest region in the buy now, pay later market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Buy Now Pay Later Market?

Buy now, pay later is a form of short-term financing that enables consumers to make purchases and pay for them later, usually without interest. It is a type of installment loan.

