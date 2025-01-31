AbraSilver Announces $48.4 Million Financing, Comprised of $21.8 Million “Bought Deal” Public Offering and $26.6 Million Concurrent Private Placement of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV: ABRA) (“AbraSilver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited, acting as co-bookrunners, and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 8,550,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $2.55 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $21,802,500 (the “Offering”). The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering at the Issue Price to cover over allotments, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

In addition to and concurrent with the Offering, the Company intends to complete a private placement offering (the “Concurrent Private Placement”) of up to 10,434,062 Common Shares of the Company at the Issue Price for gross proceeds of up to $26,606,858.10 in connection with the exercise of a participation right held by an affiliate of Central Puerto SA (“Central Puerto”) and Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”). In connection with the Concurrent Private Placement, the Company has entered into a binding subscription agreement with Central Puerto, pursuant to which Central Puerto has agreed to purchase 9,701,157 Common Shares, which is expected to increase Central Puerto’s ownership interest to approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a non-diluted basis. Kinross also holds a participation right and is expected to elect to participate in the Concurrent Private Placement to maintain its current ownership position. Should the Over-Allotment Option be exercised, Kinross and Central Puerto will have the option to purchase additional Common Shares under the Concurrent Private Placement in accordance with the terms of their participation right. The Common Shares sold pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date of the Concurrent Private Placement. The closing of the Concurrent Private Placement is expected to occur concurrently with or shortly following the closing of the Offering and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, “We are truly delighted to announce this $48.4 million financing, providing us with immense financial flexibility to accelerate the development of our Diablillos project and continue unlocking its full potential. The strong support from both institutional investors and strategic partners reinforces confidence in our vision and the long-term value of our assets. With this financing, we are extremely well-positioned to achieve all key development milestones and create significant value for all our shareholders.”

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the continued advancement of the 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the Salta province of Argentina and for general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 7, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta and Catamarca provinces of Argentina. The current Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve estimate for Diablillos, consists of 42.3 Mt grading 91 g/t Ag and 0.81 g/t Au, containing approximately 124 Moz silver and 1.1 Moz gold, with significant further exploration upside potential. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “ABRA” and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol “ABBRF.”

