Artist Inseong J. Kim Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ANTHEM, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inseong Kim, an accomplished oil painter, author, and radio host, is redefining the narrative of classical art in the contemporary landscape. With the rise of AI-generated art and changing economic trends, Kim stands resilient, advocating for the timeless allure of human creativity and the enduring beauty of traditional oil paintings.

Inseong Kim’s journey into the world of art began in her home, alongside her children, under the mentorship of a retired high school art teacher. The recognition of her innate talent by this teacher was the catalyst that set her on a creative path, particularly captivated by the versatility and depth of oil painting as a medium. Unlike watercolor, which offers little room for error, oil painting affords artists the grace of transformation, allowing layers upon layers to build and evolve into new masterpieces, a process revered by both novices and maestros alike.

“My greatest inspiration comes from Claude Monet,” Kim shares. “His use of color and the ethereal quality of his works resonate deeply with me. The emotional impact of viewing Monet’s paintings in person remains unparalleled, a testament to the power of traditional art forms.”

Today’s art market is not without its challenges. With the surge of AI-generated and digital art, as well as platforms promoting fractional art ownership akin to stock shares, the landscape is shifting rapidly. “Art trends are indeed changing,” Kim acknowledges. “While AI art is capturing interest and buyers often seek less expensive, mass-produced pieces, I believe there will always be a place for art with a human touch and the stories behind them.”

Amidst ongoing discussions about the role of AI in art, Kim is quick to emphasize the irreplaceable nature of human creativity. “AI operates on binary codes, offering a mathematical rigidity that lacks the spontaneity and emotional depth of human-created art. While AI may become increasingly complex, there’s an innate warmth and authenticity in brushstrokes that cannot be fully replicated by machines.”

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Kim is a prominent voice on her radio program, where she dives into a wide array of topics, from Bible studies to political and economic discourse. “Conversations around truth and the uncovering of hidden realities are crucial in today’s world,” she explains, describing her motivation to address these pressing issues.

Kim’s determination to uphold and celebrate traditional art is further fueled by her concern for contemporary education trends that minimize the arts in curricula. “Art fosters creativity and critical thinking, attributes that are essential in nurturing innovative minds. We must continue to advocate for a future where art retains its deserved place alongside scientific and technological advancements.”

Inseong Kim urges aspiring artists and appreciators alike to explore their creative potentials. “Every person harbors a unique artistic vision. Even if you start with a simple pencil and paper, it’s about beginning the journey and finding joy in the creative process.”

As an artist who champions both the personal and cultural significance of art, Kim invites the public to engage in this dialogue by visiting galleries, joining workshops, or contacting her directly for insights into her work and perspective.

About Inseong Kim

Inseong Kim is a celebrated oil painter whose works are known for vivid colors and emotional depth, drawing inspiration from the impressionist landscapes of Claude Monet. Beyond her artistry, Kim is an author and radio host dedicated to exploring cultural, social, and political narratives. Her commitment to authenticity and human expression continues to inspire many in the art world and beyond.

Close Up Radio recently featured Inseong Kim in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, January 29th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-artist-inseong-j-kim/id1785721253?i=1000686976532

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-artist-262666126/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5GajgKNjb2l6pPV2JNYE0j

For more information, connect with Inseong Kim at https://www.inseonggallery.com/

