6G Market Size Set for Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating $ 5.23 billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

The global 6G market is set for explosive growth, and is projected to reach US$ 5.23 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 32.1% during 2025–2031. It was valued at US$ 745.2 million in 2024. The market experiences significant growth owing to rise in industry 4.0 and automation.

US & Canada, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "6G Market Size and Forecast (2025 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Usage-Scenario, Communication Infrastructure, End-User, and Geography", the global 6G market is observing significant growth owing to increasing data demand and growing edge computing.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the 6G market comprises a vast array of devices, industry vertical, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Dynamics and Insights: The evolution of wireless networks and mobile connectivity has driven an increasing demand for advanced solutions capable of meeting the need for faster speeds, greater reliability, and cutting-edge technologies. In response, 6G, or the Sixth-Generation wireless network, is poised to transform communication by offering unprecedented speeds, enhanced capabilities, and the integration of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data processing. This shift is not just about faster networks but about creating fully immersive, intelligent, and seamless experiences for users across industries, fueling substantial growth in the 6G market. As the potential of 6G technology becomes more apparent, its impact on sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, and more is gaining traction. Additionally, the ongoing digital transformation is accelerating changes in business operations—more companies are embracing remote work, virtual collaboration, and flexible business models, driven in part by the promise of 6G to enable real-time connectivity, enhanced virtual interactions, and automation. This transition, which reduces overhead costs and enhances employee productivity, is further cementing the need for 6G technology. The rapid expansion of the 6G market will likely play a key role in advancing these changes, creating new business opportunities, and driving a more interconnected, digital future where remote work, virtual operations, and automation are fundamental components of success.





Regional Insights: The Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea has announced an investment of over USD 130 million (172.9 billion won) to drive advancements in communication technologies, particularly focusing on the commercialization of 6G. This initiative is part of the country’s broader research and development budget for 2024, which totals USD 4.4 billion (5.8 trillion won) and spans multiple cutting-edge sectors such as biotechnology, semiconductors, displays, secondary batteries, and quantum technology. The substantial allocation of USD 15.6 million (20.6 billion won) toward next-generation communication network technologies, including 6G, underscores South Korea's commitment to maintaining a leading role in the rapidly growing 6G market, which is expected to revolutionize industries by offering ultra-fast speeds and ultra-low latency. Additionally, an investment of USD 4.7 million (6.2 billion won) will support the development of core technologies for 3GPP-based satellite communication terminals, further advancing the global communication infrastructure required for 6G's seamless integration. As the 6G market gains momentum, these investments are critical in positioning South Korea as a key player in shaping the future of global telecommunications.





Geographical Insights: North America is expected to dominate the 6G market with the highest market share in 2024.

6G Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on the devices, the 6G market is divided into mobile devices, IoT and edge computing devices, and other devices.

In terms of industry verticals, the 6G market is segmented into agriculture, automotive, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and other industry verticals.

The 6G market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The 6G Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

AT&T

Broadcom

Cisco

Ericsson

Google

Huawei

Nokia

NTT Docomo

Orange

NEC Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





6G Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Nokia announced that the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) has selected Nokia to be the coordinator of the SUSTAIN-6G lighthouse project. The SNS-JU is a public-private partnership funded by the European Commission. Nokia will lead a consortium of innovators that will identify how 6G can play a key role in building a sustainable future, addressing not only environmentally sustainable but also economically and societally sustainable technologies.”

“NEC Corporation has successfully developed and demonstrated a radio-over-fiber system with a 1-bit fiber transmission method, making it possible to affordably build stable millimeter-wave communication networks for Beyond 5G/6G. By utilizing this method, high-frequency analog signals can be transmitted using an inexpensive electrical-to-optical converter for general-purpose digital communications, thereby enabling the realization of a compact distributed antenna unit at low cost.”





Conclusion:

In the 6G era, the integration of the digital, physical, and human worlds will create an immersive and intuitive environment, enabling experiences that go beyond current sensory limits. This fusion will leverage advanced knowledge systems and powerful computing capabilities to significantly enhance human efficiency and transform daily life, work, and environmental stewardship. While 5G, especially with its upcoming 5G-Advanced standards, continues to evolve, leading innovators such as Nokia Bell Labs are already focused on 6G research, aiming to bring this next-generation technology to the commercial market by 2030. As this progress unfolds, the 6G market is set to redefine connectivity, driving new applications and opportunities across industries and advancing the global digital transformation.

The 6G market is driven by the demand for faster speeds, ultra-low latency, and enhanced connectivity, fueled by advancements in AI, machine learning, and edge computing. Key trends include the integration of immersive technologies such as holographic communication, the use of terahertz spectrum for higher data transmission, and the rise of the Internet of Everything (IoE) for seamless device interconnectivity. Additionally, quantum communication for secure data transmission and sustainable, energy-efficient network solutions are gaining importance. As 6G research accelerates, these trends will drive innovation, enabling new applications and transforming industries across the globe.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including telecommunications providers, governments & regulatory bodies, and end-users and consumers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





