Speakers at Biz2X Frontiers of Digital Finance Conference Kick Off 2025 and Predict What’s Next in Fintech and Business Finance

Global finance innovators examine the impact of AI and other emerging technology at the Biz2X conference hosted at University of Miami

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biz2X 2025 Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) Conference at University of Miami’s Business School, held on January 14, brought together top global leaders in technology, business and government to examine the rapidly changing digital finance landscape, particularly AI's transformative impact on small business lending. For video highlights, click here .

FDF assembled a ‘Who’s Who’ of digital finance experts who delved into major issues, such as potential changes in regulation in the new Trump administration, increased use of AI in lending, and the rise of alternative lenders. Speakers from over 25 organizations were represented, in an invite-only audience of more than 200 delegates. Among the A-List speakers were:

Former Congressman Patrick McHenry , who served as Chair of the House Financial Services Committee for the past two years. His keynote address, The Future of Fintech Regulation, drew upon his more than two-decades in Congress. The session was moderated by Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business News.

, who served as Chair of the House Financial Services Committee for the past two years. His keynote address, The Future of Fintech Regulation, drew upon his more than two-decades in Congress. The session was moderated by of Fox Business News. USAA President & CEO Wayne Peacock spoke about Leadership in Fintech in The Next Decade. Under Peacock’s visionary leadership, USAA has become a household name. At FDF, he shared insights from his expertise in mission-driven leadership to navigate the evolving financial services landscape.

President & CEO spoke about Leadership in Fintech in The Next Decade. Under Peacock’s visionary leadership, USAA has become a household name. At FDF, he shared insights from his expertise in mission-driven leadership to navigate the evolving financial services landscape. Jim Esposito , President of Citadel Securities , led a discussion entitled Building the Future: Technology in Financial Markets in which he shared his insights for driving long-term growth and building global client and partner relationships.

, President of , led a discussion entitled Building the Future: Technology in Financial Markets in which he shared his insights for driving long-term growth and building global client and partner relationships. Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez examined Where Innovation Meets Opportunity – A Legal and Economic Vision, together with legendary litigator Marc Kasowitz from Kasowitz Benson Torres . They shared their perspectives on the legal and economic forces shaping today’s business landscape, and Mayor Suarez explored how cities like Miami can become innovation hubs for the private sector.

BCG & Biz2X Launch New SMB Finance White Paper at FDF Miami

Biz2X partnered with Boston Consulting Group ( BCG ), one of the world’s top business consulting firms, to unveil a brand-new proprietary white paper entitled, The Forthcoming Revolution in Small Business Lending .

The study examines the rapidly changing dynamics of small business lending. Biz2X and BCG analyzed the reasons why banks — particularly the country’s largest institutions — place limitations on lending to small and medium-sized businesses. BCG identifies a global small business funding gap that exceeds $5 trillion.

Biz2X and BCG conclude that SMB lending must be fundamentally altered through technology such as digital lending platforms to achieve lower risk, broader access to capital, and a significantly-improved digital experience for both borrowers and lenders. To download the full report, click here .

Looking Ahead to Future FDF Conferences

“FDF Miami 2025 was the highest-attended conference yet in our continuing series of these events. Our goal with FDF is to create a platform that drives the finance industry forward by bringing together the right people from all sides of industry and policy,” said Conference Chair and the CEO & Co-Founder of Biz2X, Rohit Arora.

Future editions of FDF in 2025 are being planned in Riyadh and Mumbai, along with a likely return to Miami, with dates to be announced. For more information about FDF sponsors, speakers, and to see exclusive content from FDF Miami and previous FDF events, visit frontiersofdigitalfinance.com .

About Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF)

FDF is an invitation only, global conference series that assembles global experts in the field. These include top financial institutions, innovative startups, investors, policy makers, technologists, and other leaders to learn about trends in digital finance and build relationships with key executives in the fintech industry.

Attendees gain valuable insights from distinguished speakers and forge meaningful connections with key industry executives through curated networking events. Previous conferences have been held in some of the world's most dynamic financial hubs: Dubai , Riyadh , Abu Dhabi , Mumbai , New York (at Columbia Business School) and Miami. Visit frontiersofdigitalfinance.com and LinkedIn for more information and highlights from the conferences.

About Biz2X

Biz2X® is the digital lending platform chosen by successful business lenders, with more than $10 billion funded globally to businesses through the company’s innovative technology. The platform has been chosen for business lending at banks and financial institutions around the world. Lenders choose the platform because they want to transform their lending practices digitally. Biz2X makes this possible through best-in-class technology and AI-powered underwriting models. Biz2X LLC is a subsidiary of Biz2Credit . Visit Biz2X.com for more information.

