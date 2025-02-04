Global Sterilization Equipment Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

Sterilization Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sterilization equipment market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $13.25 billion in 2024 to $14.68 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for infection control measures, greater awareness of regulatory requirements, broader applications across various industries, increased demand for single-use medical devices, and expanded isolation facilities.

The sterilization equipment market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $25.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This growth in the forecast period is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for specialized resins, the rise of emerging infectious diseases, the growth of global medical tourism, the expansion of telemedicine and remote healthcare, and new applications in advanced therapies. Key trends during this period will include miniaturization, automation and robotics, wireless connectivity, smart sterilization cycles, and multi-modal sterilization.

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to play a major role in the growth of the sterilization equipment market in the future. HAIs are infections that develop in a hospital setting, often contracted by patients during their stay, and are a leading cause of illness and death worldwide. These infections include bloodstream infections from central lines, urinary tract infections from catheters, and pneumonia from ventilators. The rising number of HAIs will drive the demand for more sterilization equipment in healthcare facilities.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterilization-equipment-global-market-report

Major companies operating in the sterilization equipment market include STERIS plc, Getinge AB, 3M Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Fortive Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp.

Key companies in the sterilization equipment market are introducing sterile container systems, like the AESCULAP Aicon Sterile Container System, to improve sterilization processes. The AESCULAP Aicon Sterile Container System is designed with features such as complete synchronization between the container and basket, as well as an Enhanced Drying System (EDS).

The sterilization equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Sterilization Indicators, Detergents, Pouches, Lubricants, Sterilization Accessories

2) By Equipment: High-Temperature Sterilization, Low-Temperature Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Food And Beverage Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sterilization Indicators: Chemical Indicators, Biological Indicators, Integrating Indicators, Class 1, Class 2, Class 3 Indicators

2) By Detergents: Enzymatic Detergents, Non-Enzymatic Detergents, Alkaline Detergents, Neutral Detergents

3) By Pouches: Sterilization Pouches, Peel Pouches, Flat Pouches, Autoclave Bags

4) By Lubricants: Surgical Instrument Lubricants, Biodegradable Lubricants, Silicone-Based Lubricants

5) By Sterilization Accessories: Sterilization Trays, Instrument Racks, Container Systems, Other Accessories

North America was the largest region in the sterilization equipment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sterilization equipment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sterilization is the process of completely eradicating all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores, from the surface of an item or within a fluid, to prevent disease transmission associated with the use of that object. The tools used to carry out this process are known as sterilization equipment.

