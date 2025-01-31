New report details results of our recent fact-finding mission in Turkey

In November 2023, we took part in an international fact-finding mission to Turkey to monitor the treatment of lawyers who have been arrested and detained by the Turkish government.

A report of the fact-finding mission has been released. The findings of the mission indicate that there is a worrying pattern of violations of international human rights law and standards, and a blatant disregard for the protection of lawyers.

Lawyers in Turkey have been arbitrarily arrested, detained, and imprisoned following unfair trials, simply due to their legal work - including clients they represent and professional bodies to which they belong.

The mission found that criminal law and human rights lawyers have been charged with national security offences and face long sentences and very restrictive measures in prison.

The international delegation found that the lawyers are held in conditions which violate internationally accepted standards for prisons, including the U.N. Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

Detentions continue to be arbitrary and are prolonged with little justification or explanation. The lawyers have restricted access to family members and are held in isolating conditions, often able to interact with only two or three other detainees. Disciplinary measures are also being applied to deny the lawyers’ early release.

The international delegation calls on the Turkish government to end all acts of intimidation and harassment of lawyers and respect the independence of the legal profession, in accordance with international law, including the U.N. Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers.

We will continue to monitor the situation of lawyers in Turkey and support those at risk.