The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: A Breath of Fresh Air in Respiratory Care

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders and the critical need for advanced therapeutic solutions. Valued at 0.8billionin2022∗∗,themarketisprojectedtodoubleto∗∗0.8billionin2022∗∗,themarketisprojectedtodoubleto∗∗1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by a combination of medical advancements, rising healthcare investments, and the increasing burden of respiratory diseases worldwide. Below, we explore the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping this dynamic market.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3020 Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Preterm Birth Rates and Neonatal Respiratory Complicationso Preterm births account for 5-18% of global pregnancies, with developing nations bearing a significant burden.o Premature infants often suffer from respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), making iNO a lifesaving intervention.o The selective vasodilatory properties of iNO improve oxygenation, reducing mortality rates in neonates.2. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseaseso Conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) are on the rise due to pollution, smoking, and lifestyle changes.o iNO is increasingly used as an adjunct therapy to manage severe respiratory conditions, driving market demand.3. Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructureo Improved healthcare facilities and advanced delivery systems have made iNO therapy more accessible and effective.o Enhanced monitoring technologies ensure precise administration, improving patient outcomes.4. Growing Awareness and Adoption in Emerging Marketso Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing rapid adoption of iNO therapy due to rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of respiratory care.o Governments and private players are investing in healthcare infrastructure, further boosting market growth.________________________________________Market SegmentationThe inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented by application and region, reflecting its diverse use cases and global reach.By Application• Neonatal Respiratory Treatment: Dominated the market in 2022, driven by the high demand for treating PPHN and RDS in newborns.• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): A growing application segment due to the rising prevalence of COPD globally.• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): iNO is increasingly used in critical care settings to manage AREnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3020

