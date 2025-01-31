[Latest] Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size/Share Worth USD 207.6 Billion by 2033 at a 11.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cosmetic Surgery Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 67.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 207.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allergan plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC , Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics plc, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Cynosure Inc., Alma Lasers , Cutera Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Galderma S.A. , Syneron Medical Ltd. , Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., InMode Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Candela Corporation, Venus Concept Ltd., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Procedure (Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Facility, Hospital and Clinic, Cosmetic Surgical Center), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Surgery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 67.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 207.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Cosmetic Surgery Market: Overview

Cosmetic surgery is a set of surgical operations used to improve a person’s aesthetic appeal, symmetry, or proportion. These treatments are often carried out by plastic surgeons with advanced training and experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

A major global trend in cosmetic surgery is the growing acceptability and desire for less invasive treatments. Patients choose less invasive procedures that provide minor modifications with little downtime, indicating a trend towards natural-looking outcomes and rapid recovery times.

Botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, and non-surgical collagen production treatments have grown in popularity due to their ability to address ageing symptoms and enhance face features without requiring significant surgery.

This trend is driven by several causes, including technological developments that have resulted in safer and more precise minimally invasive treatments, as well as increased consumer knowledge and acceptance of cosmetic operations.

Furthermore, the growth of online communities and online communication tools has played an important influence in normalizing cosmetic enhancements and fueling interest in non-surgical aesthetic treatments worldwide.

By procedures, the surgical procedures segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major trend in surgical treatments is the growing use of minimally invasive techniques, which are driven by technological breakthroughs, faster recovery periods, less scarring, and better patient results.

By gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A prominent trend among females is a growing emphasis on body positivity, self-acceptance, and empowerment, which has resulted in a greater desire for cosmetic operations that enhance natural traits rather than complying with social beauty standards.

By end user, the hospital and clinic segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major trend in hospitals and clinics is the growing use of telemedicine and digital health technology to give remote consultations, monitor patients remotely, and increase healthcare accessibility and convenience.

In North America, a significant trend in the cosmetic surgery industry is the growing desire for minimally invasive treatments like Botox, fillers, and non-surgical body contouring to achieve natural-looking improvements.

Allergan, Inc. is an American worldwide pharmaceutical firm that focuses on eye care, neurosciences, medical dermatology, medical aesthetics, breast augmentation, obesity intervention, and urology.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 72.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 207.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 67.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Procedure, Gender, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Cosmetic Surgery report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Cosmetic Surgery report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Cosmetic Surgery market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Cosmetic Surgery industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cosmetic Surgery market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cosmetic Surgery market forward?

What are the Cosmetic Surgery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cosmetic Surgery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cosmetic Surgery market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Cosmetic Surgery Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Cosmetic Surgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Cosmetic Surgery market in 2023 with a market share of 42.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North American culture puts a high value on physical beauty and youthfulness, resulting in a large demand for cosmetic operations among people looking to improve their visual attractiveness. Furthermore, North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure that includes modern medical technology and highly competent cosmetic surgeons, giving patients access to a diverse variety of cosmetic operations with high safety standards and great outcomes.

Furthermore, the region’s rich population and powerful economy make elective cosmetic surgery affordable, including popular treatments like breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and facelifts. Moreover, broad media attention and celebrity endorsements contribute to the normalisation and acceptability of cosmetic improvements, hence increasing demand for cosmetic surgery in North America.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Procedure (Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Facility, Hospital and Clinic, Cosmetic Surgical Center), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-market/





List of the prominent players in the Cosmetic Surgery Market:

Allergan plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics plc

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Silimed

Cynosure Inc.

Alma Lasers

Cutera Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Galderma S.A.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

InMode Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Candela Corporation

Venus Concept Ltd.

Others

The Cosmetic Surgery Market is segmented as follows:

By Procedure

Surgical Procedures

Non-Surgical Procedures

By Gender

Female

Male

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Facility

Hospital and Clinic

Cosmetic Surgical Center

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Buy this Premium Cosmetic Surgery Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-market/

What does the report include?

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

