MEXC Zero-Fee Event for European Traders: 108 Spot Pairs and All EUR Spot Trading Pairs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to launch a limited-time Zero-Fee Event for European traders. During this limited-time promotion, all EUR Spot trading pairs, as well as a total of 108 Spot trading pairs, will be offered with zero fees, providing exceptional trading opportunities and cost savings for the European cryptocurrency community.

Event Details

The Zero-Fee Event will run from January 23, 2025, to March 31, 2025. During this period, all EUR Spot trading pairs will have 0% maker and taker fees. This promotion is available to all MEXC users.

In addition to EUR Spot pairs, MEXC is also offering zero fees for other trading pairs in Europe.

MEXC offers a total of 108 Spot trading pairs, including:

81 pairs with USDC

5 pairs with USDT

22 pairs with EUR



MEXC will also offer 29 Futures trading pairs as part of the zero-fee event.

User-Centered Benefits for European Traders

According to the latest TokenInsight research report, MEXC demonstrated considerable growth and market presence in 2024, securing a spot among the top 6 in Spot trading and the top 5 in derivatives trading.

The report reveals that MEXC's market share in the Spot market increased by approximately 9%, reaching 11.6% compared to 2023. In the derivatives market, MEXC also achieved a 10.4% year-over-year growth in market share, the largest increase among major exchanges. This growth is fueled by MEXC's low fees, exclusive trading events, and flexible token listing strategy.

As Europe is a key market for MEXC, the platform is offering the Zero-Fee Event as a way to give back to European traders, helping them reduce trading costs and maximize their profit potential.

Beyond this event, MEXC delivers four key advantages that have earned the trust of over 30 million users across 170+ countries:

M: Most Trending Tokens

MEXC has over 3,000 token listings and almost lists new tokens daily, offering users a wide range of options and the ability to stay on top of the latest market trends.

E: Everyday Airdrops

MEXC brings users frequent rewards and opportunities. In 2024 alone, the platform completed 2,293 airdrops, distributing over $136 million in rewards.

X: Xtremely Low Fees

MEXC offers highly competitive trading fees, allowing users to significantly reduce their costs compared to industry standards.

C: Comprehensive Liquidity

With deep market depth and high liquidity, MEXC ensures efficient and seamless execution of every transaction, even in volatile markets.

MEXC states that it will continue to prioritize innovation and user experience, launching new tools and services that meet the needs of global traders, with the aim of making cryptocurrency trading simpler and more profitable for every trader.

For more details on the event and its rules, please refer to the Event Announcement .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

