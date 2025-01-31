SONA preview 2025: Working together to accelerate our development

By Michael Currin

South Africa’s time has arrived! That’s the sentiment that reverberated in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) as our nation shared with global leaders the many advances we have had over the last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa who led South Africa’s delegation to the forum showcased our country’s investment potential and set the stage for critical discussions at the G20 Summit in November.

South Africa used the occasion to propel its G20 Presidency priorities into the international spotlight, advocating for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to global challenges. We also focused on the vital need for global collaboration to tackle economic recovery and startling disparities between rich and poor nations.

As South Africans we cannot but gleam with pride as we continue to punch above our weight in the league of nations and stun the world as we had done in 1994 through a reconciliation process and peaceful transition when many naysayers had counted us out.

We believe that our nation is ideal to advance global cooperation as we have succeeded in uniting ten political parties to form a Government of National Unity which brought stability and inclusive governance to our nation.

Over the course of our G20 Presidency, our country will foster collaboration among G20 members and wider society to address pressing global issues and find sustainable solutions that prioritise the wellbeing of all people. Our approach has therefore inspired our G20 Presidency theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

As we work together with G20 members and global organisations, we will seek innovative solutions to global challenges, such as poverty and unemployment, advocating for investment in the global South, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

On the home front, the unity government has committed to driving inclusive economic growth and job creation, reducing poverty, tackling the high cost of living as well as building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

On Thursday the 6th of February 2025, South Africans can look forward to hearing from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa how we as a nation can harness that indominable national spirit of ours as the President outlines the government’s vision and plans for the year ahead. This will be during the first State of the Nation Address, (SoNA) of the 7th democratic administration.

SoNA 2025 is more than just a speech, it serves as a rallying call for our nation to work together and draws us in a common front to address our country’s challenges. It is an invitation for all South Africans to be part of shaping the future of our nation.

The State of the Nation follows the Opening of Parliament in July last year where the President detailed the key priorities of the 7th Administration. The 2025 SoNA will advance our national priorities by expanding on key programmes such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the Energy Action Plan and Infrastructure Investment Plan. These programmes are central to the country’s efforts to rebuild the economy and create a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Furthermore, this year’s SoNA is particularly significant as it coincides with the conclusion of our year-long commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy, which has allowed us to reflect on how far we have come in building a society that works for all citizens.

The SoNA is an integral part of our participatory democracy and ensures that the work of government is transparent and can be held accountable by active citizens who are the bedrock of a robust democracy.

As the President addresses the nation on 6 February at 19:00, we call on all South Africans to tune in via television, radio, and across government’s various social media platforms. This is an opportunity for all citizens to join this national milestone and familiarise themselves with the contents of the speech.

By engaging with the speech, we can partner with government to accelerate our nation’s development. Moreover, as citizens we have a duty to scrutinise the work of our elected representatives and to hold them accountable.

In the days that follow the SoNA, Members of Parliament, who represent the diverse voices of South Africans, will actively engage key elements of the speech and offer their own perspectives. This debate is an essential part of our democratic process, ensuring that the voice of the people, through their elected representatives in Parliament are heard. It is a reminder that democracy is a collective effort.

South Africans are encouraged to save the date of 6 February 2025 and be part of this important national event. Let’s all be part of the solution and work together to build a stronger and better South Africa.

Michael Currin is the Deputy Director-General: Intergovernmental Coordination and Stakeholder Management at GCIS