MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya on road accident involving 14 learners from Vhembe East

The Limpopo Department of Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving 14 learners from Mukhwantheli Secondary. The incident occured at Tshiulunguma between Thohoyandou and Malamulele early this morning. The minibus they were travelling in collided with a Van.

Emergency medical teams responded swiftly and all learners were rushed to Tshilidzini hospital for medical attention. The extent of their injuries differ, however they were provided with the necessary care.

The department of transport and community are investigating the cause of the accident. Parents and guardians of the learners have been notified and support services have been arranged for those in need.

