VALLOUREC JOINS THE HYDROGEN COUNCIL

Meudon (France), January 31st, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, is pleased to announce its appointment as a new Supporting Member of the Hydrogen Council. This appointment represents a significant step for Vallourec as it strengthens its commitment to providing sustainable solutions and supporting the decarbonization of industrial sectors.

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition. With a membership of 140 key players based in more than 20 countries, the Council fosters collaboration between governments, industry and investors to promote the development of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

Vallourec has a key role to play in the development and structuring of the hydrogen industry. The Group brings its expertise and portfolio of solutions for hydrogen transportation and storage in various environments, including salt caverns. In addition, Delphy, Vallourec's innovative vertical hydrogen storage solution, provides safe, efficient, and scalable storage from 1 to 100 tonnes of hydrogen for various applications, including industry and mobility. As a groundbreaking storage solution that does not currently exist on the market, Delphy will accelerate the development of the hydrogen sector and industrial decarbonization.

By becoming a Supporting Member, Vallourec joins companies such as Alstom, Fuel Cell Energy, Chevron, Technip Energy, Petronas, and Bureau Veritas that are committed to reducing CO2 emissions from energy-intensive industries. This new role will enable Vallourec to actively contribute to shaping global strategic priorities for hydrogen and support initiatives that accelerate the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec commented: "Close collaboration among all industry players will be critical to turn the ambition of a competitive hydrogen market into a sustainable reality. Large-scale hydrogen storage has been a crucial challenge in developing green hydrogen infrastructure. Vallourec is determined to use its expertise to help build a cutting-edge hydrogen industry."



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.