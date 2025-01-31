Press Release: Sarclisa is the first anti-CD38 treatment approved in China for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ineligible for transplant

Sarclisa is the first anti-CD38 treatment approved in China for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ineligible for transplant

Approval based on positive results from the IMROZ phase 3 study that demonstrated Sarclisa in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd) significantly improved progression-free survival, compared to VRd alone in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

Second approval in China in three weeks following the R/R MM indication announced on January 13, 2025

Paris, January 31, 2025. The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has approved Sarclisa, in combination with a standard-of-care regimen, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd), for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) based on data from the IMROZ phase 3 study.

Olivier Nataf

Global Head, Oncology

“When Sanofi entered China more than four decades ago, we did so with the intention of bringing potentially transformative therapies to Chinese patients. This approval, occurring just weeks after Sarclisa’s first in the country, represents tremendous progress towards advancing this mission. Now, patients with multiple myeloma and their providers have access to two new Sarclisa-based regimens that have the potential to improve outcomes across lines of therapy.”

This approval closely follows the decision from the NMPA earlier in January 2025, approving Sarclisa in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory MM (R/R MM) who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. Beyond China, in the Asia-Pacific region, a regulatory submission for Sarclisa in NDMM patients not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is currently under review in Japan.

About Sarclisa

Sarclisa (isatuximab) is a CD38 monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor on MM cells, inducing distinct antitumor activity. It is designed to work through multiple mechanisms of action including programmed tumor cell death (apoptosis) and immunomodulatory activity. CD38 is highly and uniformly expressed on the surface of MM cells, making it a target for antibody-based therapeutics such as Sarclisa. In the US, the non-proprietary name for Sarclisa is isatuximab-irfc, with irfc as the suffix designated in accordance with nonproprietary naming of biological products guidance for industry issued by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, Sarclisa is approved in more than 50 countries, including in the US, EU, Japan, and China, across multiple indications. Based on the ICARIA-MM phase 3 study, Sarclisa is approved in the US, EU and Japan in combination with Pd for the treatment of patients with R/R MM who have received ≥two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor; this combination is also approved in China for patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. Based on the IKEMA phase 3 study, Sarclisa is also approved in more than 50 countries in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone, including in the US for the treatment of patients with R/R MM who have received one to three prior lines of therapy and in the EU for patients with MM who have received at least one prior therapy. In the US, EU, and China, Sarclisa is approved in combination with VRd as a front-line treatment option in transplant-ineligible NDMM patients, based on the IMROZ phase 3 study.

Sanofi continues to advance Sarclisa as part of a patient-centric clinical development program, which includes several phase 2 and phase 3 studies across the MM treatment continuum spanning six potential indications. In addition, the company is evaluating a subcutaneous (SC) administration method for Sarclisa in clinical studies. In January 2024, Sanofi reported positive results from the IRAKLIA phase 3 study evaluating Sarclisa SC formulation administered via an on-body delivery system (OBDS) in combination with Pd compared to intravenous (IV) Sarclisa in patients with R/R MM. In December 2024, additional positive results from the program, including the GMMG-HD7 phase 3 study evaluating Sarclisa-RVd induction therapy in transplant-eligible NDMM patients, were also presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. The safety and efficacy of Sarclisa has not been evaluated by any regulatory authority outside of its approved indications and methods of delivery.

In striving to become the number one immunoscience company globally, Sanofi remains committed to advancing oncology innovation. Through focused strategic decisions the company has reshaped and prioritized its pipeline, leveraging its expertise in immunoscience to drive progress. Efforts are centered on difficult-to-treat often rare cancers such as select hematologic malignancies and solid tumors with critical unmet needs, including multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, certain types of lymphomas, as well as gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and other gastrointestinal and lung cancers.

For more information on Sarclisa clinical studies, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Sanofi forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that pandemics or other global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group.





Attachment

