Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 34.5 billion by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size accounted for ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐ŸŽ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, and it is estimated to surpass around ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ% from 2022 to 2031.๐‘น๐’Š๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‘๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’‚๐’๐’†๐’๐’„๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐’–๐’๐’„๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’„๐’๐’๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ช๐’“๐’๐’‰๐’โ€™๐’” ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’†, ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‚๐’˜๐’‚๐’“๐’†๐’๐’†๐’”๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’‚๐’„๐’“๐’๐’”๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’˜๐’๐’“๐’๐’ , ๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ ๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’๐’‘๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐’๐’†๐’˜ ๐’ ๐’“๐’–๐’ˆ๐’”, ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’†๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’”๐’–๐’‘๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐’Š๐’๐’‡๐’๐’‚๐’Ž๐’Ž๐’‚๐’•๐’๐’“๐’š ๐’ƒ๐’๐’˜๐’†๐’ ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’ ๐’“๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’•๐’‰ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’‡๐’๐’‚๐’Ž๐’Ž๐’‚๐’•๐’๐’“๐’š ๐’ƒ๐’๐’˜๐’†๐’ ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•. ๐‘ฉ๐’‚๐’”๐’†๐’ ๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’š๐’‘๐’†, ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐’“๐’๐’‰๐’โ€™๐’” ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’Š๐’” ๐’๐’Š๐’Œ๐’†๐’๐’š ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’ ๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’† ๐’•๐’‰๐’“๐’๐’–๐’ˆ๐’‰ 2031. ๐‘น๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’๐’-๐’˜๐’Š๐’”๐’†, ๐‘จ๐’”๐’Š๐’‚-๐‘ท๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’‡๐’Š๐’„ ๐’˜๐’๐’–๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’™๐’‰๐’Š๐’ƒ๐’Š๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’‚๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐‘ช๐‘จ๐‘ฎ๐‘น ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ .The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4318 ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข AbbVie Inc.โ€ข Bristol Myers Squibbโ€ข Celltrion Healthcareโ€ข Eli-Lillyโ€ข Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.โ€ข Merck & Co, Inc.โ€ข Novartis AGโ€ข Pfizer Inc.โ€ข Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.โ€ข UCB S.A.๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งBy Typeโ€ข Ulcerative Colitisโ€ข Crohn's DiseaseBy Drug Classโ€ข TNF inhibitorsโ€ข Corticosteroidsโ€ข Aminosalicylatesโ€ข JAK inhibitorsโ€ข Anti-integrinโ€ข IL inhibitorsโ€ข OthersBy Distribution Channelโ€ข Hospital Pharmacyโ€ข Drug Store and Retail Pharmacyโ€ข Online PharmacyBased on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA. 