Neo-cabaret artist Meow Meow to Perform at Gonzaga Feb. 23

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center proudly announces an extraordinary evening of cabaret, comedy and chaos with post-modern diva Meow Meow for one night only on February 23.

International siren and crowd-surfing queen of song Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York’s Lincoln Center and Berlin’s Bar Jeder Vernunft to London’s West End and the Sydney Opera House.

Named one of the “Top Performers of the Year” by The New Yorker, the spectacular tragi-comedienne has been called “sensational” (The Times, UK), a “diva of the highest order” (New York Post), “The Queen of Chanson” (Berliner Zeitung), and “a phenomenon” by the Australian press. Her award-winning solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, Mikhail Baryshnikov and numerous international arts festivals.

As well as being a prolific original music, theatre and dance-theatre creator, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson. She has played Jenny in Weill’s Threepenny Opera in Paris and London with the London Philharmonic and Anna 1 and 2 in Weill's Seven Deadly Sins with Orchestra Victoria, as well as numerous Weimar works with Sydney Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Oregon Symphony, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Bergen Philharmonic.

While the idea of the diva is central to her stage persona, Meow Meow presents a unique, post-modern take on that identity, often battling wildly comic mishaps or catastrophes on stage, which, says Ben Walters of The Guardian, “...is a polished presentation of the spectacle of failure – a ruse that underlines the necessary collaboration between the performer and audience and creates a shabby frame within which Meow Meow’s exquisite voice can shine all the brighter.”

Meow Meow’s shows may be moving, hilarious, or even shocking, but you can be sure she is never dull. An entertainment phenomenon!

This evening performance of Meow Meow is recommended for adults 18+.

Meow Meow will perform on Sunday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane. Reserved seat tickets are $42-$66 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga University students (while supplies last), and available at https://bit.ly/TicketsMeowMeow or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday – Friday 12 p.m.-5p.m. or by calling 509-313-2787.