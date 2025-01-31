Philadelphia CBP Hosts KB Foundation Youth for a Career Event at PHL Airport

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists hosted a career lunch and learn for a group of youths from a local foundation at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday.

The youths are from the KB Foundation, a non-profit mentoring organization that aims to build the developmental and social competencies of adolescent youth through educational, recreational, and hands-on experiences.

CBP K9 officer conducts a demonstration for youths from the KB Foundation during a lunch and learn career event at PHL Airport.

The KB Foundation partners with local businesses and public organizations to introduce the youths to a variety of careers.

“I was linked up with the KB Foundation through some of our local stakeholders. I met with them and really appreciate what they are doing for our local youth,” said Donald Josey, CBP’s Assistant Area Port Director for Passenger Operations in Philadelphia. “This was an opportunity to introduce middle school students to CBP and to a potential career in federal law enforcement.”

Officers briefed the youth on CBP operations and then hosted a series of demonstrations, include K9, and baggage and trade enforcement demonstrations. The visit culminated with the youth observing real world CBP inspections of arriving international travelers.

“Customs and Border Protection’s missions are vital to our national and economic security, and engagements with our local youth mentoring organizations help to raise public understanding of our agency and potentially raises interest by them in a future career with CBP,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

